Parks Associates: More Than 60% of Connected Health Device Owners Are Interested in Sharing Data from Apps and Devices for Telehealth Services

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will reveal findings from its latest research exploring consumer attitudes towards data sharing via tracking technologies at its seventh annual Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation, September 1-3. Sponsors of the virtual event include Alarm.com, Nortek Security & Control, athenahealth, Softeq, Becklar, and Sprosty Network.

Parks Associates: Interest in Remote Monitoring-Based Telehealth Services Connected Health Summit

"Connected health device owners are particularly interested in sharing data from their devices and apps with remote visit telehealth services," said Kristen Hanich, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "Owners of connected medical devices such as heart monitors, pulse oximeters, connected glucometers, and connected blood pressure cuffs show particularly high levels of interest in sharing such data. By integrating data from these devices into their services, telehealth and care providers are able to enhance the value proposition of their remote offerings."

Connected Health Summit will explore strategies to design and implement connected health solutions that will help traditional health systems deliver consumer-centric care in the home. The session on Thursday, September 3, "Tracking Health: Technology, Privacy, and Pandemic," includes consumer insights from Parks Associates, followed by a presentation from Angie Kalousek Ebrahimi, Executive Director, Mind-Body Medicine, Blue Shield of California, who will discuss "Healthcare's evolution in a time of pandemic and humanitarian crisis."

"Next-Gen Connected Health Analytics: Insights from COVID-19" will explore consumer attitudes to data sharing and industry perspectives on the role of technology and data analytics in guiding public health. Speakers:

Frances Ayalasomayajula , Head of Population Health Worldwide, HP

, Head of Population Health Worldwide, Brenda Cass , Data Science Strategist, Validic

, Data Science Strategist, John Showalter , MD, MSIS, Chief Product Officer, Jvion

, MD, MSIS, Chief Product Officer, Kristen Valdes , CEO and Founder, b.well Connected Health

"As data sources continue to multiply, an organization's data lake can grow in size but not relevance. Analytics should be able to facilitate valuable connections and inferences from data," said John Showalter, MD, MSIS, Chief Product Officer, Jvion. "More importantly, analytics should account for gaps when they appear. Now, because of COVID-19, there are more gaps in data than ever."

"Consumer attitudes toward connected health and privacy have shifted with the pandemic, and more are now willing to share health information as they return to work and other normal activities," said Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder, b.well Connected Health. "As these attitudes continue to evolve, digital health companies need to find the right balance between data privacy requirements and enabling consumers to share their data for the public good. That's all part of providing a personalized digital care experience that is easier, less fragmented, and more effective in improving health."

The agenda for Connected Health Summit includes visionary presentations from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center / Harvard Medical School, Blue Shield of California, Care Planning Institute, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cox Communications, People Power, and UnitedHealthcare and participation from over 400 industry executives.

Throughout the event, Parks Associates will feature its latest data from COVID-19: Impact on Telehealth Use and Perspectives, COVID-19: Impact on Seniors, Caregivers, and Independent Living Solutions, and Wearables: Health and Wellness Use Cases.

