Parks Associates: More than 60% of US Internet Households Feel Their Electricity Costs Are Too High for Second Straight Year
07 Feb, 2024, 08:45 ET
Fifteenth annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer announces speakers, including Arcadia, Google, GAF Energy, SmartRent, Con Edison, and more, to address future of consumer utility market
DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Parks Associates data shows more than 60% of US internet households think their electricity costs are too high, the same number as the previous year, indicating consumers are still worried about household expenses and high prices. The research firm announced speakers for its 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, co-located with DISTRIBUTECH, taking place February 27–28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Sponsors include SkyBell, SmartThings, Arcadia, Resideo, and Universal Electronics.
The conference features Parks Associates' latest consumer research on the primary factors driving consumers to adopt energy management solutions, with insight and analysis on key strategies to deliver new and profitable smart energy solutions to consumers.
"Adoption of smart thermostats is starting to trend upward after years of stagnation, while consumers are expressing more interest in energy-saving tech solutions, for both their financial and environmental benefits," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Smart Energy Summit features an unparalleled lineup of thought leaders, from energy services, public policy, smart home, and consumer solutions, sharing insights on strategies to drive this market forward."
- Tyson Brown, Manager Strategic Partnerships, Google
- Donald McPhail, VP Product, Uplight
- Robin Lanier, Director, New Ventures, Southern Company
- Erik Becker, VP, Strategic Accounts, Arcadia
- Aaron Berndt, Head of Energy Industry Partnerships, Google
- Arielle Bertman, VP of Product, SPAN.IO
- Dr. Gabriela Bunea, Chief Solar Innovation Officer, GAF Energy
- Luis Castro, Business Development Manager - Utilities, Enel X Way
- David Chang, Chief Product Officer, eIQdigital
- Jonathan Coffey, VP of Products, SmartRent
- Gerrianna Cohen, Strategy Manager, Con Edison
- Geoff Ferrell, SVP – Global C&I and VPP Project Business - Americas, sonnen
- Max Gaspranov, Director, SmartHome & Energy, TELUS
- Jeff Hendler, CEO, Logical Buildings
- Barry Holland, Director of Product & Growth, SmartThings
- Taylor Jantz-Sell, ENERGY STAR Lighting & Smart Home Lead, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
- David Kaltsas, Chief Operations Officer, GAF Energy
- Dave Kranzler, GM, IoT Services, Amazon Web Services
- Bijou Lulla, CEO, Sustainable Energi Solution
- Geoff Martin, President & Co-Founder, vipHomeLink
- Desiree Mejia, Co-Founder & COO, SkyBell
- Wayne Morrison, Principal, Emerging Technologies, NRG Energy
- Maryam Mozafari, Program Supervisor - Demand Response/Flexibility, California Public Utilities Commission
- Mike Mulqueen, Director, Commercial Partnerships, SWTCH Energy
- Dave Oberholzer, GM, Resideo Grid Services, Resideo
- Hrag Ohannessian, SVP of Global Sales, Home Automation, Security & Hospitality, Universal Electronics, Inc.
- Jigar J. Shah, Director, Energy Services, Electrify America
- Chris Thorson, Chief Marketing Officer, FLO
- Kenneth Wacks, President, Home, Building & Energy Systems
- Paul Wezner, Chief Product and Customer Officer, Powerley
- Paul Williams, Managing Director, Home Management Business Unit, Nice Group
- Vanessa Wright, Sustainability Account Manager, Levven
