Parks Associates: More than 60% of US Internet Households Feel Their Electricity Costs Are Too High for Second Straight Year

Fifteenth annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer announces speakers, including Arcadia, Google, GAF Energy, SmartRent, Con Edison, and more, to address future of consumer utility market

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Parks Associates data shows more than 60% of US internet households think their electricity costs are too high, the same number as the previous year, indicating consumers are still worried about household expenses and high prices. The research firm announced speakers for its 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, co-located with DISTRIBUTECH, taking place February 27–28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Sponsors include SkyBell, SmartThings, Arcadia, Resideo, and Universal Electronics.

The conference features Parks Associates' latest consumer research on the primary factors driving consumers to adopt energy management solutions, with insight and analysis on key strategies to deliver new and profitable smart energy solutions to consumers.

"Adoption of smart thermostats is starting to trend upward after years of stagnation, while consumers are expressing more interest in energy-saving tech solutions, for both their financial and environmental benefits," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Smart Energy Summit features an unparalleled lineup of thought leaders, from energy services, public policy, smart home, and consumer solutions, sharing insights on strategies to drive this market forward."

Keynote speakers:

Tyson Brown , Manager Strategic Partnerships, Google

, Manager Strategic Partnerships, Google Donald McPhail, VP Product, Uplight

Robin Lanier, Director, New Ventures, Southern Company

Session speakers:

Erik Becker , VP, Strategic Accounts, Arcadia

, VP, Strategic Accounts, Aaron Berndt, Head of Energy Industry Partnerships, Google

Arielle Bertman , VP of Product, SPAN.IO

, VP of Product, SPAN.IO Dr. Gabriela Bunea, Chief Solar Innovation Officer, GAF Energy

Luis Castro , Business Development Manager - Utilities, Enel X Way

, Business Development Manager - Utilities, Enel X Way David Chang , Chief Product Officer, eIQdigital

, Chief Product Officer, eIQdigital Jonathan Coffey, VP of Products, SmartRent

Gerrianna Cohen , Strategy Manager, Con Edison

, Strategy Manager, Con Edison Geoff Ferrell , SVP – Global C&I and VPP Project Business - Americas, sonnen

, SVP – Global C&I and VPP Project Business - Americas, sonnen Max Gaspranov, Director, SmartHome & Energy, TELUS

Jeff Hendler, CEO, Logical Buildings

Barry Holland , Director of Product & Growth, SmartThings

, Director of Product & Growth, SmartThings Taylor Jantz-Sell, ENERGY STAR Lighting & Smart Home Lead, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

David Kaltsas, Chief Operations Officer, GAF Energy

Dave Kranzler, GM, IoT Services, Amazon Web Services

Bijou Lulla, CEO, Sustainable Energi Solution

Geoff Martin , President & Co-Founder, vipHomeLink

, President & Co-Founder, vipHomeLink Desiree Mejia, Co-Founder & COO, SkyBell

Wayne Morrison, Principal, Emerging Technologies, NRG Energy

Maryam Mozafari , Program Supervisor - Demand Response/Flexibility, California Public Utilities Commission

, Program Supervisor - Demand Response/Flexibility, California Public Utilities Commission Mike Mulqueen, Director, Commercial Partnerships, SWTCH Energy

Dave Oberholzer, GM, Resideo Grid Services, Resideo

Hrag Ohannessian , SVP of Global Sales, Home Automation, Security & Hospitality, Universal Electronics, Inc.

, SVP of Global Sales, Home Automation, Security & Hospitality, Universal Electronics, Inc. Jigar J. Shah , Director, Energy Services, Electrify America

, Director, Energy Services, Electrify America Chris Thorson, Chief Marketing Officer, FLO

Kenneth Wacks, President, Home, Building & Energy Systems

Paul Wezner, Chief Product and Customer Officer, Powerley

Paul Williams , Managing Director, Home Management Business Unit, Nice Group

, Managing Director, Home Management Business Unit, Nice Group Vanessa Wright , Sustainability Account Manager, Levven

To register, visit the DISTRIBUTECH website. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

Parks Associates' 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer is co-located with DISTRIBUTECH 2024 on February 27–28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Smart Energy Summit addresses energy and renewables technology trends in the residential and small-to-medium business markets.

Industry players join expert panels and networking sessions to address the expansion and monetization of energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.

Follow #SmartEnergy24 on Parks Associates' LinkedIn and Twitter/X at @SmartEnergySmt. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.smartenergysmt.com.

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.996.0212

[email protected]

