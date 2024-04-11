28th annual CONNECTIONS™ announces Jim Nye, Chief Product Officer, Vivint, as Keynote Speaker

DALLAS, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest research finds 52% of US internet households indicate automating savings and remotely controlling lights, thermostats, and appliances to save energy are valuable or highly valuable benefits for smart home devices. The research firm will share the latest data on the adoption of connected home technologies at its 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, hosted May 7-9 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park Hotel in Plano, TX.

Parks Associates: More Than Half of All US Households Say They Value the Energy-Saving Benefits of Smart Home Tech

The executive conference features educational sessions focused on the next generation of home services, new revenue strategies, the role of AI in the smart home, insurance partnerships and risk reduction, and the role of interoperability.

CONNECTIONS™ sponsors include Cox Communities; Nice; Cardinal Peak, an FPT Software Company; Ivani; Kaadas Smart Locks; Kwikset; Rapid Response Monitoring; SkyBell; Ubiety Technologies; Alarm.com; Shelly; SmartThings; Becklar; Calix; bluesalve partners; Midea America; Cognitive Systems; RSPNDR; Savant; Trident IoT; Xailient; Affiliated Monitoring; Origin; and the Z-Wave Alliance.

"Purchase intentions for solar panels have dropped to 2018 levels after a peak of 12% at the end of 2021," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "High interest rates are a key factor in this drop, so the industry will need to work to show the ROI and explain the value of new technologies. New partnerships will be critical for success, and companies can put the value of their solutions front and center by integrating the analytics and reported savings into the consumer experience."

Throughout CONNECTIONS™, sessions will highlight Parks Associates research and the role of energy in the growth of the connected home. Jim Nye, Chief Product Officer, Vivint, will deliver a keynote on Wednesday, May 8, at 11:30 AM CT, and the conference features the following energy-focused sessions:

Role of Energy in the Connected Home

Smart Home Integration: Progress and Barriers

Major Energy Investments: Transforming the Experience

Unlocking Energy Management in Connected Homes

Featured speakers:

Justin Berghoff , Senior Director, Business Development & Product Management, Leviton

, Senior Director, Business Development & Product Management, Leviton Gary Debling , VP, Energy Services, Resideo

, VP, Energy Services, Resideo Keally DeWitt , VP, Marketing & Public Policy, GAF Energy

, VP, Marketing & Public Policy, GAF Energy Nick English , CEO North America, Kaadas

, CEO North America, Kaadas Daniel Holcomb , Senior Analyst, Smart Home Research, Parks Associates

, Senior Analyst, Smart Home Research, Parks Associates Jennifer Kent , VP, Research, Parks Associates

, VP, Research, Parks Associates Wolfgang Kirsch , CEO, Shelly

, CEO, Shelly Mathew Koenig , Director of Sales Strategy & Enablement, Cox

, Director of Sales Strategy & Enablement, Cox Kevin Kraus , VP Technology Alliances, Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc.

, VP Technology Alliances, Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. Linsey Miller , SVP Business Development & Services, Resideo

, SVP Business Development & Services, Resideo Jason Paris , VP, Business Development, Parks Associates

, VP, Business Development, Parks Associates Elizabeth Parks , President and CMO, Parks Associates

, President and CMO, Parks Associates Roy Simmons , President, Savant Power, Savant Systems, Inc.

, President, Savant Power, Savant Systems, Inc. Chris Tumpach , CEO, Rainforest Automation

, CEO, Rainforest Automation Paul Williams , Managing Director, Home Management Business Unit, Nice Group

To register or attend, visit www.connectionsconference.com. For data requests, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference is hosted May 7-9, 2024, in Plano, Texas, and brings industry leaders together to provide insights and business forecasting about the adoption of technology including broadband, smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.

CONNECTIONS™ provides ongoing insights throughout the year with virtual and in person conference sessions. Parks Associates analyst team leads the conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

CONNECTIONS™ is a pivotal platform for partnerships and exploring the future of technology adoption and its impact on consumers and businesses. www.connectionsus.com

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households. https://www.parksassociates.com

