Parks Associates: Nearly 30% of Recent Internet Subscribers Report At Least One Difficulty When Looking For A New Service Provider

Parks Associates

18 Jan, 2024, 08:38 ET

Latest consumer research study analyzes consumer demand for 5G and LTE fixed wireless services

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest research reveals almost 30% of US internet households who subscribed to a new home internet provider in the past year report at least one difficulty. The top problems reported included finding the desired package at a fair price and comparing providers' customer service.

The firm's latest study, Home Internet Evolution – 5G Competition and Value-Added Services, addresses consumer perspectives on fiber and gigabit speeds, including the impact on their choice of internet service provider and service tier. It also identifies which value-added services most resonate with end users as well as the impact of these services on customer satisfaction and retention.

"When trying to attract new subscribers, ISPs must make it easy for prospective customers to shop," said Kristen Hanich, Director of Research, Parks Associates. "Nearly 40% of US internet households report download speeds under 250Mbps, and these consumers are largely dissatisfied with their current service. These dissatisfied internet users represent a ripe market for ISPs looking to expand their customer bases into new markets."

The research also notes consumer sentiment regarding their internet is changing. More customers expect Wi-Fi to be included in their overall cost, and subscribers are focusing more on reliability and quality and willing to pay for quality service. Most notably, although pay-TV bundle adoption is dropping, customers still expect video services to be offered – either as a traditional TV offering or in the form of streaming video services.

"The trend towards bundling broadband and mobile services has been growing, offering consumers the simplicity, affordability, and convenience of combined services," Hanich said. "Streaming has also become a central feature of broadband bundles, with providers often including access to popular streaming platforms as part of their packages to enhance the appeal and value of their internet service offerings."

To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates
Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com

Media Contact:
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]

