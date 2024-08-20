Parks Associates: Nearly 40% of Households Who Do Not Use Generative AI Tools Do Not See the Value in Them

New research study, Consumer Perception and Use of Generative AI, highlights use of generative AI tools and concerns over privacy and ethics

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' new research study Consumer Perception and Use of Generative AI, a survey of 8,000 US internet households, reveals nearly 40% of households who do not use generative AI tools, including ChatGPT, chatbots, and image generators, do not see the value in them. One-third also have privacy concerns.

Parks Associates

The research finds 36% of US internet households are familiar with conversational AI tools like ChatGPT, including just 20% who are very familiar with it. Younger respondents are far more likely to use these tools—more than 70% of respondents 18-24 years old have used a generative AI tool compared to less than 15% of those 65 and older.

50% of students report using generative AI for educational purposes

28% of full-time employees or business owners have used generative AI for professional reasons

"People who don't use AI tools might not fully grasp their value because they lack firsthand experience with the benefits," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Without direct interaction, they may be unaware of what and how AI can streamline tasks, improve efficiency, and increase productivity. Encouraging experimentation with AI can exposure users to the benefits and then they can appreciate its capabilities."

Overcoming data privacy and security concerns is more difficult and requires transparency and real protections built into the tools. The inability of regulation to keep up with this fast-moving market may expose consumers to increased vulnerability.

"Most of those using generative AI tools use them multiple times per month. Few use them daily. Consumers are mostly in trial mode," Kent said. "More active use will be driven by purpose-built applications that are easy to understand and solve practical needs."

The study, available for purchase, quantifies consumers' familiarity with and use of generative AI and gauges their perceptions and concerns with this technology.

