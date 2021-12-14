Parks Associates: Nearly 50% of US Broadband Households Have Four or More OTT Video Service Subscriptions

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' new research, from a 3Q 2021 survey of 10,000 broadband households, finds 49% of US broadband households now have four or more OTT service subscriptions, an increase of 3% since Q1 2021. Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, sponsored by Everise, Comcast Technology Solutions, Symphony MediaAI, Deltatre, Brightcove, Future Today, Bitmovin, and Metrological, focuses on key video entertainment trends, including hybrid business models, consumer engagement strategies, and new partnerships.

Parks Associates: Number of OTT Service Subscriptions Future of Video

"Future of Video represents one of the highlights in our annual events calendar," said Jenna Trabulus, Senior Director, Strategic Account Executive, Deltatre. "Parks Associates always delivers an engaging agenda of content that talks to the most relevant challenges today. We're proud to once again support the event and share our insight on how OTT companies can best connect with consumers."

Future of Video features two sessions on Dec 15, "Capturing the Consumer: Video Engagement Strategies," sponsored by Deltatre, and "OTT Bundling Partnerships," with the following visionary speakers:

Gabriel Berger , CEO, ThinkAnalytics

, CEO, ThinkAnalytics Michael McClain , Co-Founder and CFO, Frndly TV

, Co-Founder and CFO, Frndly TV Jeremy Simon , VP, Head of Global Streaming Partnerships, Amdocs Media

, VP, Head of Global Streaming Partnerships, Amdocs Media Jenna Trabulus , Senior Director, Strategic Account Executive, Deltatre

"This event addresses burning issues and is a must-attend for anyone with entertainment content. We will address the state of the ever-changing video industry, as nothing is assured, consumers are fickle, and technology is quickly changing. Our vision and business model have changed six times over, as we have stayed current, profitable, and managed a strong engagement with our viewers," said Vikrant Mathur, CEO and co-founder, Future Today.

Session panelists:

Susan Agliata , Director, Business Development, OTT Ecosystem, Samsung Electronics America

, Director, Business Development, OTT Ecosystem, Samsung Electronics America Matt Durgin , Sr. Director Smart TV Business, LG

, Sr. Director Smart TV Business, LG Matt Graham , GM, Acorn TV

, GM, Acorn TV Vikrant Mathur , CEO, Future Today

, CEO, Future Today Damien Read , CEO, The Filter

, CEO, The Filter Miguel Rodrigues , SVP Product, Media & Telecom, Kaltura

, SVP Product, Media & Telecom, Kaltura Matt Smith , VP, Business Development, Symphony MediaAI

, VP, Business Development, Symphony MediaAI Jeremy Strauss , Global Head, Business Development, Tastemade

, Global Head, Business Development, Tastemade Trent Wheeler , SVP, Product, Gracenote

"Parks Associates' latest research validates consumer demand for greater flexibility," said Matt Smith, VP, Business Development, Symphony MediaAI. "Free, live, and aggregated services such as vMVPD bundles and AVOD are rising in popularity. Historically effective acquisition tactics such as free SVOD trials have fallen out of favor with Disney, Netflix, and other market leaders. As industry service models shift, content providers must navigate even more fragmented revenue streams and customer engagement strategies."

"LG's global webOS TV platform has been at the center of the consumer shift to streaming since 2014," said Matt Durgin, Sr. Director Smart TV Business, LG. "Today, LG provides approximately 350 free channels to users via the LG Channels service along with the highest quality original programming in HDR with many premium TV services. LG's webOS platform has expanded to offer new consumer features like fitness, shopping, and gaming. LG has also been licensing webOS to other global TV manufacturers to use as their operating system. webOS has activated over 130M TVs globally."

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. For information, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Future of Video

Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. www.futureofvideo.us

Contact:

Rosimely Ulpino

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates