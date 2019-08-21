Parks Associates: Nearly Half of Consumers Interested in Security Monitoring For Bedtime Routine, Triggered by Connected Health Device

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates finds 49% of US broadband households consider the ability of a connected health device to interact with a security system or smart door lock to perform an "all is well" check at night appealing. This routine would be triggered when the user goes to bed and ensures the house is secure with all doors locked and system armed. Parks Associates' sixth annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness, August 27-29 at the Pendry San Diego in San Diego, California, examines consumer interest in crossover use cases in the smart home, healthcare, and independent living ecosystems.

Parks Associates: Appeal of Interoperability between Connected Devices for Connected Health Use Cases

The session "Smart Home Devices and Wearables: Enhancing Wellness at Home" examines crossover use cases among connected health devices and wearables with other connected devices, such as smart lights, door locks, speakers, thermostats, and TVs.

Speakers:

Travis Johnson , Global Product Lead, Garmin Health

, Global Product Lead, Garmin Health Mark Khachaturian, PhD, CTO, Vital USA

Bill Maher , Director, US Medical Sales, A&D Medical

, Director, US Medical Sales, A&D Medical Alton Martin , SVP Growth and Co-Founder, Trusource Labs LLC

"The VitalWellness Platform enables users a mirror into their well-being by trending their data over time and monitoring changes in their baseline health," said Mark Khachaturian, PhD, CTO, Vital USA. "The uniqueness of the VitalWellness device is the proprietary inflatable finger cuff which enables accurate blood pressure to be measured from the finger and allows multiple other sensors including PPG and an infrared thermometer to be integrated into a single device. Wellness monitoring of vital signs enables users to manage their health before there is a chronic condition, thus enabling healthcare, not sick care."

"The 'connected home' presents a tremendous opportunity to extend the reach of our healthcare system, but connectivity is only part of solution," said Bill Maher, Director, US Medical Sales, A&D Medical. "Critical to success is combining the technology with clinically relevant information as well as a seamless user experience."

Connected Health Summit explores new strategies and innovations that will expand and improve independent living solutions for consumers and caregivers, including innovative monitoring and smart home solutions. The event features the pre-show workshop "Connected Health: Serving Consumers at Home" and sessions that examine consumer adoption and usage of connected health technologies and their expansion into the smart home, healthcare, and independent living ecosystems.

Parks Associates recently released the whitepaper "Telecare in the EU: Smart Home and Independent Living," now available for download at http://parksassociates.com/whitepapers/eu-telecare-wp.

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis, sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.

About Connected Health Summit

Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers with new insight into patient health and to meet the growing demand for services in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

