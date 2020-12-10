Parks Associates: Nearly One in Ten US Broadband Households Cancelled at Least One Video Service During the COVID-19 Crisis

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds that, as of May 2020, 8% of US broadband households cancelled at least one video service due to the COVID-19 crisis, including 4% of that cancelled a traditional pay-TV service, due in large part to the cancellation of sports programming. The research firm will host the third annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media as a virtual conference on December 14-16, exploring new ways to present and leverage content to attract and retain subscribers.

On the afternoon sessions for Wednesday, December 16, visionary speakers from Revry and ESPN will explore the latest key partnerships in the video services space and the challenges in live content delivery in the age of COVID-19, followed by interactive panels with executives from Comcast, Liberty Global, VIZIO, A+E Networks, Fandango, You.i TV, Intel Sports, NFL, and Newsy.

"The lack of sports programming had a significant role in households cancelling their pay-TV services early in the pandemic," said Jennifer Kent, Senior Director, Parks Associates. "All major leagues have now resumed play, and that should bring back many of these households, especially online pay-TV subscribers, who have an easier path to re-subscribe compared to traditional pay TV. However, the ongoing economic crisis could push additional households to trim services. Service and video providers are shifting to focus on retention and finding ways to keep subscribers through innovative partnerships and unique content."

Parks Associates research reports more than 40% of former pay-TV subscribers said they would re-subscribe once sports resumed, while more than two-thirds of former online pay-TV subscribers would sign back on.

At Future of Video , Parks Associates highlights in-depth consumer and industry research on OTT services, the value of content, technology innovations, and best strategies for building successful video services.

Event sponsors include Salesforce, Comcast Technology Solutions, ContentWise, Verizon Media, You.i TV, Amdocs Media, Penthera, and Verimatrix.

The session "OTT Partnerships: Key to Success" features visionary speaker Damian Pelliccione, Co-Founder and CEO, Revry, Inc., followed by an interactive discussion examining the factors and considerations for partnering, KPIs used to measure success, and what the future holds for OTT partnerships.

The session "Navigating a New World: COVID-19 Impact on Video Viewing" features visionary speaker Renata Paulino Policicio, VP, Research and Insights, ESPN, followed by an interactive discussion looking at the way forward in delivering live content and how services are adapting to current challenges and building stronger offerings for the future.

Panel speakers:

Peter Gibson , Exec. Director of Product, Comcast Technology Solutions

, Exec. Director of Product, Comcast Technology Solutions Simon Leadlay , Head of Product Management, You.i TV

, Head of Product Management, You.i TV Bob Leighton , SVP, Liberty Global

, SVP, Liberty Global Sandra Lopez , VP & GM, Intel Sports

, VP & GM, Intel Sports Jodie McAfee , SVP, Marketing and Strategy, VIZIO

, SVP, Marketing and Strategy, VIZIO Blake Stuchin , VP, Digital Media Business Development, NFL

, VP, Digital Media Business Development, NFL Jen Taylor , VP Digital Audience Development, A+E Networks

, VP Digital Audience Development, A+E Networks Claire Weingarten , Director, Strategic Partnerships, Newsy, The E.W. Scripps Company

, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Newsy, The E.W. Scripps Company Mark Young , SVP, Global Strategy, Business and Corporate Development, Fandango

Future of Video

