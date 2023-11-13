Parks Associates: Netflix and Prime Video Have Longest Subscription Duration, Each Exceeding Four Years on Average, Followed by Hulu, Starz, and Paramount+

Sixth annual Future of Video will be hosted November 14-16 at the Marina del Rey, CA

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest research on streaming services shows Netflix and Prime Video enjoy the longest subscriber lifetimes, as both services boast an average duration per subscriber of more than four years each. Both streaming services have consistently maintained the longest subscriber tenure over the past several years of Parks Associates surveys, and their average subscription duration increased by three to four months from Q3 2022 to Q1 2023.

"Households are still experimenting with different services as they evolve over time to build their own service stack," said Eric Sorensen, Director, Streaming Video Tracker, Parks Associates. "Service consolidation has changed subscription dynamics, as Showtime has become part of Paramount+ and HBO is now Max, but even as consolidation occurs, it is having a limited effect on churn for these services. Premium service subscriptions average around two years, which suggests consumers are getting better value out of the consolidated content."

Parks Associates, which recently released its top 10 list of video streaming services, will host hundreds of industry leaders at the sixth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media on November 14-16 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, California. The event is sponsored by Adeia, AiBUY, Bango, FPT Software, JW Player, Penthera, and SymphonyAI Media.

Keynote speakers include:

Matthew Durgin , VP Content and Services, LG

, VP Content and Services, LG Vibol Hou , EVP & CTO, Streaming, Paramount

, EVP & CTO, Streaming, Paramount Amanda Jordyn (Gillie), Head of Device & TV Marketing, Sling TV & DISH Network

(Gillie), Head of Device & TV Marketing, Sling TV & DISH Network Albert Lai , Global Director, DTC/OTT Streaming for Media & Entertainment, Google

, Global Director, DTC/OTT Streaming for Media & Entertainment, Google John Lasker , SVP, ESPN+, ESPN

, SVP, ESPN+, ESPN Lauri McGarrigan , SVP, Streaming Distribution, Business Development and Operations, Hallmark Media

, SVP, Streaming Distribution, Business Development and Operations, Hallmark Media Liz Riemersma , VP Strategy, Business Development & International, Sling TV

, VP Strategy, Business Development & International, Sling TV Joanelle Romero , Founder, President, CEO, Red Nation Television Network

, Founder, President, CEO, Red Nation Television Network Rachel Silver , CEO, Love Stories TV

, CEO, Love Stories TV Dalaney Thompson , VP, Strategic Partnerships, AiBUY

, VP, Strategic Partnerships, AiBUY Stefan Van Engen , VP, Content Programming and Partnerships, XUMO

Future of Video features Parks Associates' analysts moderating all sessions, with insights, data, and analysis from the firm's consumer and industry research, including the Streaming Video Tracker. This ongoing service tracks consumer and industry trends, the market landscape, and subscriber numbers for more than 400 streaming video services in North America.

To register for Future of Video, visit www.futureofvideo.us or contact [email protected]. Go to www.parksassociates.com/streaming-video-tracker for more information about the Steaming Video Tracker service.

About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact on the video market. www.futureofvideo.us

