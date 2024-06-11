Parks Associates' New Broadband Market Tracker Service Reports Increased Competition From Fiber, Fixed Wireless, and Satellite as Pressure Mounts to Deliver High-Speed Service to US Households

CONNECTIONS™ virtual event on June 13 explores rise of home services and product bundles

DALLAS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the in-person CONNECTIONS™ Conference in May, Parks Associates continues the conversation on June 13, 1 pm CT, with the virtual session "Home Services: Familiarity, Affordability, and Value," featuring leaders from ADT, Tractive, Alarm.com, Boost Labs, and Wyze. Parks Associates research finds 45% of US internet households have at least one smart home device.

The firm also reports 106.3 million US households had home internet service at the end of 2023, but the firm's recently launched service Broadband Market Tracker notes recent changes to the FCC's definition of broadband could mean over one in five US home internet households would no longer qualify as receiving high-speed service.

"The proliferation of connected devices in the home puts pressure on service providers to deliver the necessary network infrastructure as well as higher speeds to ensure positive experiences with these products," said Kristen Hanich, Director, Research, Parks Associates. "Almost half of consumers report having issues with connectivity in the home, including extensive issues with Wi-Fi, devices working together, and optimization of the network. New services can enable the next phase of growth by supporting the continued adoption and usage of connected devices in the home."

The firm's Broadband Market Tracker is also tracking the growing consolidation of home internet and mobile services. In Q1 2024, adoption of fixed wireless access (FWA) through a mobile network operator (MNO) increased to 7.8 million US residential home internet connections. At the same time, adoption of mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services from ISPs reached over 15 million residential customer mobile lines

"Home Services: Familiarity, Affordability, and Value," moderated by Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates, brings together industry leaders to share the vision and reality of connected home services, including safety and security, energy management, and connectivity and Wi-Fi solutions. The session includes a visionary keynote from Carrie Small, Senior Director of Monitoring Product & Engineering, ADT, followed by a panel discussion with the following speakers:

Andrew Bleiman , EVP, North America , Tractive

, EVP, , Tractive Dan Goodman , CEO and Founder, Building36, an Alarm.com company

, CEO and Founder, Building36, an Alarm.com company Roel Peeters , Co-Founder and CEO, Boost Labs

, Co-Founder and CEO, Boost Labs Jing Xue , Senior Director of Product Management, Wyze

CONNECTIONS™ sponsors include Cox Communities; Nice; Cardinal Peak, an FPT Software Company; Ivani; Kaadas Smart Locks; Kwikset; Rapid Response Monitoring; SkyBell; Ubiety Technologies; Alarm.com; Shelly; SmartThings; Becklar; Schlage; Calix; Johnson Controls; bluesalve partners; Midea America; Cognitive Systems; RSPNDR; Savant; Trident IoT; Xailient; Affiliated Monitoring; Moen; Origin; VectorSolv; and the Z-Wave Alliance.

To attend this session for free, use the promo code CONNUSVIRTUALVIP when registering. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features an in-person conference on May 7-9 and multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2024. The event focuses on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.

Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

Throughout the event, sponsors offer demos during networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments.

For more information, contact [email protected], call 972-490-1113, visit www.connectionsconference.com.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households. https://www.parksassociates.com

