Parks Associates: One-third of OTT Subscribers Have Signed up for a Service Through a Content Aggregator

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates shows content aggregators are gaining ground on direct and bundling methods for signing up new subscribers—33% of OTT subscribers have subscribed to at least one service through an aggregator platform as of 3Q 2021. Parks Associates will virtually host "Content Aggregation" on Thursday, February 10, 11:00 AM CT US, as part of the fifth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media conference series, sponsored by Symphony MediaAI, Comcast Technology Solutions, and Metrological.

"Content Aggregation" features an executive spotlight session with Amit Nag, VP, Entertainment and Education, TELUS, and two interactive panels with the following panelists:

Nii Addy , Chief Marketing Officer, Philo

, Chief Marketing Officer, Philo Scott Barton , Chief Product Officer, MyBundle.TV

, Chief Product Officer, MyBundle.TV Fred Godfrey , Co-Founder CEO, Origin Media

, Co-Founder CEO, Origin Media John Hamilton , Founder and CEO, TVDataNow

, Founder and CEO, TVDataNow Brett Jensen , Director, Solutions, iSpot.tv

, Director, Solutions, iSpot.tv Garrett MacDonald , Chief Commercial Officer, IRIS.TV

, Chief Commercial Officer, IRIS.TV Brian Ring , Sr. Director, Product Marketing, Amagi

, Sr. Director, Product Marketing, Amagi David Sanderson , Founder & CEO, Reelgood

, Founder & CEO, Reelgood Bart Spriester , VP, GM, Content and Streaming Providers Suite, Comcast Technology Solutions

"It's an honor to be invited by Parks Associates to speak at the Future of Video Series," Hamilton said. "It's an exciting time to be in the CTV space. With more budgets coming from digital as opposed to linear TV, and the potential for someone to solve the attribution problem, I look forward to a spirited conversation with my fellow panelists."

"There's a triangle of success with every campaign...audience, content, context," MacDonald said. "While the industry focuses on audience, increasing legislation and significant headwinds make that a very risky area to place your bets, and yet many companies are scrambling to build tech to solve problems related to audience without access to content and context data. Until recently, the ad tech and CTV ecosystem lacked any standard for video data connectivity to enable marketers to leverage content and context data for planning, targeting, verification, and measurement purposes. We're bringing the 'Future of TV' to the present so marketers can now align their creative with relevant content and context to optimize premium video and CTV campaigns."

"Our industry is at an exciting inflection point in innovation, and I particularly look forward to discussing how the latest smart technologies can support content owners, operators, and advertisers at Future of Video," Spriester said.

"The recent stock volatility within the streaming sector has spooked some investors, but I believe it's just a sign of growing pains," Sanderson said. "As the market focuses on the long-term economics for these businesses, there will be some inevitable consolidation. But what hasn't changed is that consumers are still cutting conventional cable packages and moving to streaming subscription services. They are following the content. And the latest research shows they want to simplify the experience, seeking better ways to find what to watch and where to watch it across all services — that's a major opportunity for aggregation."

Parks Associates' new whitepaper OTT Streaming Trends to Watch in 2022 features insights from the firm's entertainment research team on anticipated trends and market shifts. For information, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected], 972.996.0233.

