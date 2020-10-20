Parks Associates: OTT Market Competition Intensifies as US has Close to 300 OTT Services

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates' OTT Video Market Tracker shows that through Q3 2020, the number of OTT video services in the US has more than doubled since 2014, currently reaching nearly 300 different services. The rate of closure has also declined, from a peak in 2018 when 19 services left the market, to only six ceasing operations in 2020 so far. The OTT Video Market Tracker helps companies keep up with the market for OTT services, providing details on current players, new entrants, and trends in content, consumer usage, and distribution.

Parks Associates: United States OTT Video Services Breakout, 2014-2020

"As theaters began to reopen over the summer, film studios had to weigh their options in releasing new titles," said Steve Nason, Research Director, Parks Associates. "The decision to delay the latest James Bond film No Time to Die hit the theater industry hard, and Disney's announcement to move the Pixar film Soul to Disney+ shows studios are putting more emphasis on streaming as many theaters remain closed or at limited capacity. We could see studios who also own streaming services experiment more with different transactional and windowing options within their offerings, as Disney did with Mulan on Disney+ in September."

The latest OTT Video Market Tracker also weighs in on the recent partnership between NBCUniversal and Roku to distribute new streaming service Peacock, which it characterizes as a "win-win" for both parties.

"Through this partnership, NBCUniversal gets its new marquee OTT service on one of the leading streaming video platforms, and Roku gets a significant incremental revenue bump from Peacock's advertising, no matter the split," Nason said. "The agreement will yield large gains of users and paying subscribers for Peacock as it takes on the Big 3 in OTT and newer entrants from Disney, Apple, WarnerMedia, and ViacomCBS."

The OTT Video Market Tracker features monthly updates on trends and market activities in the OTT video space. Additional features:

Comprehensive tracking of the OTT video services industry

Identification of new OTT video service players, along with industry implications for new services

Changes among existing OTT players, including pricing and business models

Current updates and insights into industry trends and disruption

For information on the OTT Video Market Tracker, contact [email protected].

To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific research data, please contact Rosey Ulpino at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small start-ups through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions.

The company's expertise includes digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, Internet and television services, digital health, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer apps, advanced advertising, consumer electronics, energy management, and home control systems and security.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

Contact:

Rosimely Ulpino

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates

Related Links

http://www.parksassociates.com

