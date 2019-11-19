Parks Associates: Over 90% of Smart Speaker and Smart Display Owners Have an OTT Subscription

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research shows more than 90% of smart speaker and smart display owners have an OTT subscription, compared to 72% of all US broadband households. Additionally, nearly 40% of smart speaker/display owners own 12 or more connected CE devices, compared to 22% of all households.

Parks Associates: OTT Subscription by Smart Speaker and Smart Display Ownership

Parks Associates will address the growing video services, screen, and device ecosystem in US households at the 2nd annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, December 9-11 in Marina del Rey, California. The session "CE Platforms and the Video Experience" examines the impact on the video experience and opportunities emerging as consumer adopt and integrate smart TVs, streaming media players, smart speakers, soundbars, and voice assistants into their connected home.

"Delivering new voice-centric experiences to the large existing installed base of devices in the home, and blending entertainment options across the increasing number of devices, apps, and services, is necessary for improving the monetization opportunities on CE platforms," said Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP, Products & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc.

"At ActiveVideo our focus is on enabling next-gen pay-TV video services, and we see the integration of OTT applications as key to this. Consumers demand it, and major content providers are creating branded OTT apps to deliver content experiences direct to consumers. We expect this trend will continue and accelerate, which is why we're simplifying the process of bringing the diversity and richness of the Android OTT application ecosystem to consumers with ActiveVideo AppCloud - a powerful, scalable, cloud-based option for delivering virtualized Android applications as part of an integrated TV user experience," said Jeff Miller, CEO, ActiveVideo.

Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media brings together industry leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer behaviors and preferences and the challenges for the video industry in meeting these expectations. It features in-depth consumer and industry research on OTT services, the value of content, and best strategies for building successful video services for today's connected consumers.

About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

Parks Associates' Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media examines consumer research and key industry topics impacting digital entertainment, OTT video, and online streaming services, with new consumer research and insights on the changing video and digital media markets. For over thirty years, Parks Associates has been studying the connected CE and video industries, tracking the rise of emerging services, growth rates for broadband, device ownership, and consumer perceptions and adoption of new video services.

The second annual Future of Video takes place December 9-11 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, California. For more information, visit www.futureofvideo.us or connect at @video_future.

