Parks Associates: Overall Rate of OTT Video Service Cancellation Steady at 18%

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds the rate of cancellations for OTT video services among U.S. broadband households has held steady over the past three years at approximately 18%. The firm will examine the unique challenges in addressing subscriber churn in the OTT video service landscape and how providers can make their services invaluable among consumers in the industry webcast "OTT Churn and Retention: Increasing Lifetime Subscriber Value" on Thursday, September 6, 11 a.m. CT.

OTT Churn & Cancellation Rates

The webcast, sponsored by Swrve, presents strategies for OTT video providers to reduce churn rates and to increase the lifetime value of their subscribers by designing their solutions based on consumer viewing habits and trends.

Webcast presenters include:

David Browne , Sr. Director of Product Management, Comcast Technology Solutions

, Sr. Director of Product Management, Comcast Technology Solutions Barry Nolan , CMO, Swrve

, CMO, Swrve Hunter Sappington , Research Analyst, Parks Associates

The average subscription length for OTT video services is 30 months overall, although the three top services in the market—Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu—have the most stability, while churn rates for other services tend to be more volatile.

"With OTT service penetration starting to plateau at around 65% adoption among U.S. broadband households, the OTT video market is reaching a level of saturation for the services currently available to consumers," Sappington said. "In an increasingly crowded and competitive marketplace where subscriber acquisition costs are high, this plateau highlights the need for services to focus on retention rather than solely acquisition. Successful services can encourage retention in several ways, such as community building, continuously offering new and fresh content, and improving their user experience."

During the webcast, David Browne, Barry Nolan, and Hunter Sappington will share insights on three key topics:

Strategies video services are using to maximize the lifetime value of their customers

Factors that make an OTT service irreplaceable among OTT consumers

The rising trend of households with multiple OTT subscriptions

Additional Parks Associates OTT research:

More than 85% of U.S. millennials subscribe to at least one OTT video service.

By 2022, more than 265 million households worldwide will have more than 400 million OTT video service subscriptions.

For more information and to register for the webcast, visit http://www.parksassociates.com/ottchurn-sept2018. To speak with an analyst about this research, contact Julia Homier at julia.homier@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.

About Parks Associates



Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small start-ups through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions. http://www.parksassociates.com

Contact:



Julia Homier



Parks Associates



972.996.0214



201120@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parks Associates

Related Links

http://www.parksassociates.com

