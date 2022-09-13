Parks Associates: Paramount, LG Electronics, VIZIO, and Fandango to Keynote Fifth Annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

Industry leaders to share insights into business models, acquisitions, and shifting dynamics in the video market

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced speakers from Fandango, LG Electronics, Paramount Streaming, and VIZIO will keynote its fifth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, December 12-14 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, in Marina Del Day, CA. The three-day event addresses the explosive growth of streaming services and the business opportunities in video services, including the impact on content creation and the challenges of a saturated service market driven by demand for personalization and strong consumer expectations.

Future of Video is sponsored by Adeia, FPT Software, Quickplay, SymphonyAI Media, Comcast Technology Solutions, Metrological, and Friend MTS. Keynote speakers:

Domenic DiMeglio , Chief Marketing Officer, Paramount Streaming

, Chief Marketing Officer, Paramount Streaming Nandhu Nandhakumar, SVP, Office of the CTO, LG Electronics

Katherine Pond , Group Vice President, Platform Content and Partnerships, VIZIO

, Group Vice President, Platform Content and Partnerships, VIZIO Mark Young , SVP, Global Strategy, Business & Corporate Development, Fandango

With 83% of households subscribing to at least one OTT service, the business landscape has become a battle to retain subscribers and grow in a highly competitive marketing, according to Parks Associates research. Speakers at the event will address the shift in platforms used by consumers, which impacts content creation and distribution models. Mobile phones are increasingly used as a platform for video, and the shift will push the industry to greater tailor services and content for consumption on these devices. Parks Associates research shows that now 50% of consumers report using their mobile phone to watch video versus 22% in 2012.

"We are very excited to be back in person to exchange ideas, share research, and talk about the execution of market growth as well as strategies to future-proof the experience by leveraging technology," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "We look forward to the event and welcome the industry to join us in person in Los Angeles in December."

Future of Video will kick off with a pre-conference workshop on December 12, "OTT Market & New Era of Video Consumption," where Parks Associates' analyst team will present new consumer trends within the video streaming services market. On December 13, sessions focus on the shifting video services market and its evolution away from traditional pay-TV dynamics. Sessions on December 14 address the role of technology in creating new user and provider experiences, including new business models revolving around AVOD, FAST streaming, NFTs, and immersive experiences.

Future of Video supporters include AVIA, Construction Tech Review, Dealerscope/connected design, Digital Media Center - The Media Institute, EnergyCom, Home Grid Forum, Innovation & Tech Today Magazine, The Monitoring Association (TMA), Peggy Smedley Show, Residential Tech Today, and Z-Wave Alliance.

Parks Associates is accepting speaker submissions, and registration is open. For information on attending or speaking to an analyst, contact Rosey Sera, 972.996.0233.

About Future of Video

Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market.

Future of Video addresses new strategies for cableco, OTT, and mobile service providers to retain subscribers and attract new customers and design new distribution strategies. www.futureofvideo.us

