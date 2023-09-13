Parks Associates: Play Anywhere, QVC, Telly, Google, Fade Technology Solutions, and AiBUY Present at Future of Video Sept 14 Virtual Session "Building New Revenue"

News provided by

Parks Associates

13 Sep, 2023

Firm's latest research finds households with an Apple TV or Android/Google TV are most interested in T-Commerce

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' sixth annual Future of Video will feature the virtual session "Building New Revenue: Evolution of Video" on September 14, 11 am CT, featuring executives from Play Anywhere, QVC, Telly, Google, Fade Technology, and AiBUY. The firm's T-Commerce: Buying Through the TV reports households with an Apple TV or a smart TV with an Android or Google OS show more interest than other brands, including Samsung's Tizen, LG, and VIZIO Smartcast, in purchasing items directly through the TV (a T-Commerce feature).

Parks Associates: Play Anywhere, QVC, Telly, Google, Fade Technology Solutions, and AiBUY Present at Future of Video Sept 14 Virtual Session “Building New Revenue”

The Future of Video session features visionary speaker Peter Scott, Chief Strategy Officer, Play Anywhere, and an interactive panel discussion with the following industry leaders:

  • David Apostolico, SVP, Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution, vCommerce Ventures, QVC
  • Dallas Lawrence, Chief Strategy Officer, Telly
  • Lori Marion, Founder and CEO, Fade Technology Solutions
  • Shobana Radhakrishnan, Senior Director, Engineering, Google TV, Google
  • Dalaney Thompson, VP, Strategic Partnerships, AiBUY

"To incent the media ecosystem to enable shoppable TV, you must make them a partner in the new revenue opportunities," said Peter Scott, Chief Strategy Officer, Play Anywhere. "If we really want to sell Jennifer Anniston's sweater, who owns the screen, and who gets paid? Is it Jennifer Anniston, Bright, Kauffman/Crane Productions, WB, NBC, or an MVPD? If we can create a clearing house that tracks and renumerates the parties involved, then we might be on to something."

"From how and where we watch TV to the incredible depth of creative content filling our screens, the future of video has never been brighter," said Dallas Lawrence, Chief Strategy Officer, Telly. "We are excited to share Telly – the biggest innovation in TV since color – and our approach to reimagining the entire television advertising experience with conference attendees."

"In-content purchasing may not be your primary or part of your business model. But it should be. Commerce generates data that enables better negotiation with advertisers and content partners. Why would you want to lose that to someone else?" said Lori Marion, Founder and CEO, Fade Technology Solutions. "The future of film/TV content is inextricably connected to shopping. Enabling viewers with an on-platform and privacy-friendly opt-in experience should be streamers' first priority."

"There's a lot to talk about, from purchases made through streaming TVs, to the continuous expansion of ad-based services and the rise of consumer engagements with interactive features," said Eric Sorensen, Research Director, Streaming Video Tracker, Parks Associates. "Future of Video sessions give insights into the next generation of revenue opportunities for streaming services and consumer entertainment products."

The sixth annual in-person event will be hosted Nov 14-16, 2023, at the Marina del Rey Marriott and feature keynotes from leading players in the streaming media ecosystem. The annual executive event, sponsored by Adeia, FPT Software, and SymphonyAI Media, features Parks Associates research team highlighting insights, data, and analysis from the firm's ongoing consumer and industry research, including the Streaming Video Tracker.

About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

The sixth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, hosted by Parks Associates, addresses new strategies for cableco, OTT, and mobile service providers to provide high-quality customer service, retain subscribers and attract new customers, and design bundled options through new distribution strategies. www.futureofvideo.us

