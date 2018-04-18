Parks Associates: Purchase Intentions for Smart Home Devices Increased by 66% Year Over Year
Research firm hosts Integrated Life Day at InfoComm to highlight opportunities for A/V solution providers in convergence of commercial and residential connected markets
DALLAS, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Parks Associates finds purchase intentions for smart home devices among U.S. broadband households have increased by 66% year over year, which will drive an accompanying increase in consumer expectations for premium and personalized technology experiences in all aspects of their digital lives. The IoT research firm will host the sessions for Integrated Life Day at InfoComm, June 5 in Las Vegas, to examine the implications of this convergence and opportunities for A/V solution providers, with insights from executives from IoT-leading companies including AVIXA™, Crestron, Guitar Center, Microsoft, Nest Labs, NETGEAR, and more.
"Connected devices have changed consumer expectations for how digital technology is experienced in every sphere of their lives, from home to work and in public venues, hotels, and entertainment events," said Brad Russell, Director, Connected Home Research, Parks Associates. "Often the priorities between consumer and enterprise spaces are different, though not necessarily at odds, and it requires skilled installers to reconcile seamless plug-and-play performance and interoperability that consumers demand with the data and informational security required in enterprise."
The sessions at Integrated Life Day: Engaging Consumers in the Integrated Life will examine strategies for installers to simplify the A/V experience, safeguard security and privacy, and create enhanced consumer experiences through new solutions such as AI and virtual reality. Speakers for the interactive sessions include:
- Abhay Bhorkar, Director of Product Management, Connected Home, NETGEAR
- Vince Bruno, President, AlltecPro
- Sean Burke, CEO, Paladin Armor
- Chris Carradine, Executive Vice President, Business Development, ecobee
- Vic Caruso, Vice President, Sales, Miralupa
- David Friedman, CEO, Ayla Networks
- Kenneth Freeman, Senior Vice President, Demand Creation, Legrand
- Arsham Hatambeiki, VP Product, Technology, Strategy, Universal Electronics Inc.
- Mitchell Klein, Executive Director & Chairman, Z-Wave Alliance
- Bill Lally, President and Founder, Mode:Green
- Gene LaNois, Head of Professional Channel, Nest Labs
- Toine Leerentveld, Technology Manager, Control Solutions, Crestron
- Ed McConaghay, CEO, RTI
- Colin Morris, Director, Product Management, Adobe Analytics Mobile
- Armand Rabinowitz, Senior Director Strategy and Workgroups, Hospitality Technology Next Generation
- Robert Rippee, Director, Hospitality Innovation Lab & eSports Lab, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
- Nathan Spear, Corporate Director of Software Development, Audio Visual Design Group, Guitar Center
- Josh Srago, Design Engineer, TEECOM
- Mark Taylor, Principal Technology Manager, Microsoft
- Sean Wargo, Senior Director of Market Intelligence, AVIXA
- Paul Zielie, Manager, Enterprise Solutions, HARMAN
