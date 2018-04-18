Parks Associates: Purchase Intentions for Smart Home Devices Increased by 66% Year Over Year

DALLAS, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Parks Associates finds purchase intentions for smart home devices among U.S. broadband households have increased by 66% year over year, which will drive an accompanying increase in consumer expectations for premium and personalized technology experiences in all aspects of their digital lives. The IoT research firm will host the sessions for Integrated Life Day at InfoComm, June 5 in Las Vegas, to examine the implications of this convergence and opportunities for A/V solution providers, with insights from executives from IoT-leading companies including AVIXA™, Crestron, Guitar Center, Microsoft, Nest Labs, NETGEAR, and more.

"Connected devices have changed consumer expectations for how digital technology is experienced in every sphere of their lives, from home to work and in public venues, hotels, and entertainment events," said Brad Russell, Director, Connected Home Research, Parks Associates. "Often the priorities between consumer and enterprise spaces are different, though not necessarily at odds, and it requires skilled installers to reconcile seamless plug-and-play performance and interoperability that consumers demand with the data and informational security required in enterprise."

The sessions at Integrated Life Day: Engaging Consumers in the Integrated Life will examine strategies for installers to simplify the A/V experience, safeguard security and privacy, and create enhanced consumer experiences through new solutions such as AI and virtual reality. Speakers for the interactive sessions include:

Parks Associates and AVIXA recently released the whitepaper Integrated Life: AV Convergence in Life, Work, and Play. Go to http://www.parksassociates.com/whitepapers/integratedlife to download.

For information about Parks Associates' events, visit www.parksassociates.com/events. To speak with an analyst or to request data, contact Julia Homier at julia.homier@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small start-ups through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions.

The company's expertise includes digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, Internet and television services, digital health, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer apps, advanced advertising, consumer electronics, energy management, and home control systems and security. http://www.parksassociates.com

