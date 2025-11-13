Parks Associates Releases "Top 10 List of US SVOD Services" with Netflix Pushing Ahead of Prime Video and Hulu Taking Third Position

Research firm addresses fierce competition for streaming services as 46% of all US internet households embrace free ad-based services

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates has released its annual "Top 10 List of US SVOD Services," based on estimated numbers of subscribers through September 2025 from the firm's Streaming Video Tracker. The top two streaming leaders switched positions from 2024, with Netflix now above Prime Video and Hulu taking third position over Disney+.

Parks Associates | Top 10 SVODs by Subscribers

Hulu's leap past Disney+ this quarter is due to its agreement with Charter to distribute Hulu to Charter Select subscribers and reflects the growing influence of broadband partnerships in the streaming landscape. The Charter deal highlights how distribution strategy, not just content, is an important factor in shaping market leadership.

Parks Associates estimates that 91% of all US internet households have a streaming service and 46% are now using free ad-based services, creating incredible competition for subscription streaming services. Roughly 80% of leading SVOD players now operate a subscription plus advertising model.

"Hulu's jump past Disney+ is a result of smart distribution strategy," said Michael Goodman, Senior Contributing Analyst, Parks Associates. "The Charter deal gave Hulu instant access to millions of households, reinforcing how vital partnerships between broadband providers and streamers have become in defining the new entertainment bundle, and the ability to scale."

2025 Top 10 List of US SVOD (Subscription Streaming Video) Services

Netflix Prime Video Hulu Disney+ Peacock Paramount+ HBO Max (Max) Apple TV+ YouTube Premium ESPN+

Disney also made significant changes to its apps, integrating Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ and creating a unified ecosystem that amplifies cross-promotion and advertising potential. This convergence allows Disney to deliver a more targeted, data-driven ad experience and position its streaming portfolio as one of the most powerful advertising platforms in the market.

With Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly exploring strategic options, a potential sale to a major streaming rival like Netflix, Disney, or Amazon could further accelerate industry consolidation and reshape the balance of power.

Parks Associates will share this data and more at the eighth annual Future of Video, November 18-20, Marina del Rey, California. The executive conference is sponsored by Broadpeak, Philo, InterDigital, Skreens, SlingTV, TiVo, TheDesk.net, and OTTx.

Parks Associates' Streaming Video Tracker includes access to an online platform providing data and insights regularly updated regarding more than 300 North American streaming services. To request data, a service demo, or an interview, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. http://www.parksassociates.com

Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates