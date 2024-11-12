Parks Associates Releases Top 10 List of US SVOD Services with Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ in Top Three Positions

Fierce competition for streaming services as 42% of all US households embrace ad-based services

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates has released its updated list of the top 10 US subscription streaming video services , based on estimated numbers of subscribers through September 2024 from the firm's Streaming Video Tracker . The top two streaming leaders maintained their market position from 2003, with Prime Video in the top position above Netflix.

Annual Release: Top 10 SVODs by Subscribers

Parks Associates estimates that 88% of all households have a streaming service and 42% are now using ad-based services, creating incredible competition for subscription streaming services. The 2024 Top 10 list shows Disney+ taking the third position and pushing Hulu to fourth. Peacock cracked the top five for the first time, jumping ahead of MAX and Paramount+. YouTube Premium held onto its 10th position.

2024 Top 10 US Subscription Streaming Video Services

Prime Video Netflix Disney+ Hulu - SVOD Peacock MAX Paramount+ Apple TV+ ESPN+ YouTube Premium

Parks Associates will share this data, insights on the causes of recent changes, and other relevant consumer research at the seventh annual Future of Video , November 19-21 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in California.

Future of Video , sponsored by JWP Connatix, Adeia, FPT Software, SymphonyAI, Bango, Wurl, and OTT.X, features keynotes from Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), Hearst Television, The CW Network, Echostar, ClixTV, Origin, Yieldmo, Google, and Mansa.

"Tracking the changes at the top of the market over the past five years reveals the extent of re- branding and consolidation shaping this market," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Showtime, which was in the top 10 back in 2020 and 2021, no longer exists as a stand- alone SVOD service and is now a premium add-on tier for Paramount+. We expect to see more premium content used to differentiate subscription tiers or create content bundles, giving consumers choice in how to build their packages."

Parks Associates' Streaming Video Tracker includes access to an online platform providing data and insights regularly updated regarding more than 300 North American streaming services. Details include content and subscriber estimates for current players, impact of new entrants, churn, NPS, and trends in the market. Services tracked include subscription, transactional, ad-supported, and hybrid models that deliver

professionally created content to consumers on internet-connected devices.

