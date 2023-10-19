25% of US internet households using CTV platforms use a Roku device most often

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the speakers for its November 14 workshop OTT Market & New Era of Video Consumption, which features a keynote from Sling TV and speakers from Verizon, AMC Networks, Samsung TV Plus, and more. This pre-show workshop for Future of Video will feature the firm's latest research, including updates on the adoption and use of streaming services and devices and the impact of advertising. Future of Video is sponsored by Adeia, FPT Software, SymphonyAI Media, and AiBUY.

Parks Associates Parks Associates’ Research Workshop at Future of Video Features Sling TV Keynote

The research firm reports nearly 83% of US internet households own a connected video (CTV) device. Among these households, 25% report that a Roku device, such as a Roku smart TV or streaming media player, is their primary CTV platform, followed by 22% who report using a Samsung device (Tizen OS) most often. Fire TV is the third most used platform at 17%.

"Consumers make platform choices based on convenience, ease of use, and the quality of the viewing experience," said Eric Sorensen, Director, Streaming Video Tracker, Parks Associates. "Smart TVs and streaming media players are key in the delivery of content, and companies are competing with both hardware and software innovations as they seek new ways to expand their revenue sources."

The workshop will be hosted at the sixth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, November 14-16, 2023, at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, California. Sessions:

State of the Market: Building to Profitability

The Viewer Journey: Finding Content Amidst Fragmentation

Advertising: Metrics and Reach

The Business of Streaming: Impact of Data Fragmentation

Partner Panel: Special Session

Keynote: Liz Riemersma , VP Strategy, Business Development & International, Sling TV

The pre-show research workshop features the latest consumer and industry data from Parks Associates' ongoing consumer survey work, as well as insights from its Streaming Video Tracker.

Workshop speakers:

Jake Cohen , Head of Business Development and Strategy – Content, Verizon

, Head of Business Development and Strategy – Content, Verizon Michael Cooper , Head of Emerging Verticals, Effectv, a Comcast company

, Head of Emerging Verticals, Effectv, a Comcast company Danielle DeLauro , EVP, VAB - Video Advertising Bureau

, EVP, VAB - Video Advertising Bureau Aileen Del Cid , Head of Marketing, Samsung TV Plus

, Head of Marketing, Samsung TV Plus Bill Herman , VP, Advanced Advertising Sales, Spectrum Reach

, VP, Advanced Advertising Sales, Spectrum Reach Anthony Jiwa , Chief Marketing Officer, OUTtv

, Chief Marketing Officer, OUTtv Becky Jones , Chief Marketing & People Officer, Viamedia

, Chief Marketing & People Officer, Viamedia Michael Maponga, CEO, AfroLandTV

Mike Pears , EVP, Distribution & Content Sales, AMC Networks

, EVP, Distribution & Content Sales, AMC Networks Jason Tyrrell , General Manager, Kanopy, OverDrive

Future of Video includes the pre-conference research workshop as well as two days of interactive panel sessions, presentations, and insights from industry leaders including Parks Associates' expert analyst team. To register or for more information, visit www.futureofvideo.us or contact [email protected].

About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact on the video market. www.futureofvideo.us

