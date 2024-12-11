Parks Associates: Revenues for MDU Tech Amenities to Reach Nearly $3 billion in 2025

CONNECTIONS™ and Smart Spaces virtual events, on December 12, address the latest advancements in smart home and smart space technology

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host two virtual sessions on December 12, as part of the Smart Spaces and CONNECTIONS™ conferences, focusing on the future of connected living and innovations in smart home and access control technologies. The firm recently released the report Smart MDUs: Property-Provided Internet and Smart Devices, including market sizing, which estimates revenues from MDU (multidwelling unit) in-unit amenity packages and property-provided internet will reach nearly $3 billion in 2025, up from over $2.8 billion in 2023.

"Demand for smart products and connected services will remain strong in 2025, although decision makers will need to negotiate the potential impact of tariffs and continued high interest rates," said Kristen Hanich, Research Director, Parks Associates. "In two sessions, we will explore the trajectory of the smart home market for 2025, with insights on the role of AI, standards, and energy services, and examine the multifamily market specifically with opportunities for access control and security services."

The CONNECTIONS™ session "Smart Home Future Outlook 2025," 11:00 AM CT, moderated by Daniel Holcomb, Senior Analyst, Smart Home Research, Parks Associates, highlights how connected devices are changing how consumers interact at home and provides an outlook for the smart home solutions market for 2025. The session includes insights from Parks Associates, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates, with the following speakers:

Scott Feldstein, Director of US Sales, GrandCare Systems

Michael Lotfy Gierges, EVP of the Global Home & Distribution, Schneider Electric

Sujata Neidig, Vice President of Marketing, Thread Group

Will West, CEO & Founder, OliverIQ

The Smart Spaces session "Smart Spaces: Access Control and Security in Multifamily," 2:00 PM CT, examines the latest advancements in smart space technology, with topics including the use of AI and IoT for customized access control, the benefits of integrated security systems, and the impact of these technologies on residents' perceptions of safety and privacy. The session includes visionary insight from Michael Rovito, CEO, Ambient Property Technologies, followed by a panel discussion with speakers:

Michael Gratteri, Founding Partner, Swiftlane

Jennifer Lytle, VP/GM - Access Control Solutions, Chamberlain Group (Liftmaster/myQ)

Lee Miller, Vice President of Multifamily, Brivo

Greg Mora, Executive Director, Business Development, Johnson Controls

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com

