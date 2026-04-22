Parks Associates: Roku (28%) and Samsung (23%) Dominate Connected TV Platforms, Controlling Access to Streaming Audiences in the US Market

Data shows Amazon, LG, and Vizio hold smaller shares as platform control drives content discovery, advertising, and monetization

PLANO, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest US household research from the Streaming Video Tracker shows the connected TV platform market remains concentrated among a small group of leading operating systems, with Roku OS (28%) and Samsung's Tizen OS (23%) accounting for the largest share of usage in US broadband households.

Parks Associates: Primary Connected TV Platform: Device Used Most Frequently to Watch Online Video Content

The firm's data shows Amazon Fire TV, LG webOS, and Vizio SmartCast maintain mid-tier positions, while platforms such as Apple tvOS, gaming consoles, and Android TV hold smaller shares. This distribution reinforces the role of smart TV operating systems as the primary gateway for streaming content and services.

"Control of the platform layer is central to competition in the connected TV market," said Michael Goodman, Director, Entertainment, Parks Associates. "Operating systems determine what content consumers see, how services are positioned, and how advertising is delivered."

Recent trends highlighted in the research include:

Platform concentration: A small number of operating systems account for the majority of CTV (connected TV) usage, limiting visibility for services without strong distribution partnerships.

A small number of operating systems account for the majority of CTV (connected TV) usage, limiting visibility for services without strong distribution partnerships. Stable market share: Platform rankings have remained consistent over time, with Roku showing modest growth and Samsung maintaining a strong installed base.

Platform rankings have remained consistent over time, with Roku showing modest growth and Samsung maintaining a strong installed base. Advertising control: Leading platforms manage ad inventory, data collection, and targeting, shaping monetization across the ecosystem.

Leading platforms manage ad inventory, data collection, and targeting, shaping monetization across the ecosystem. Discovery and engagement: The TV OS plays a key role in recommendations, search, and user experience, influencing viewing behavior.

The data highlights the importance of platform ecosystems, as control of the TV operating system impacts content distribution, advertising revenue, and consumer engagement across the CTV market. With the growing role of AI in the TV OS for search and personalization, the importance of platform ecosystems is only going to grow in the coming years.

For more information, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein. Request information about Parks Associates' Streaming Video Tracker.

Parks Associates will host the ninth annual Future of Video at the Marina del Rey Marriott in California, November 17-18.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates helps companies identify new opportunities, refine strategy, and accelerate growth in connected technology markets through data-driven insights and industry expertise. With more than 40 years of experience, the firm delivers proprietary consumer and industry research, market forecasts, and strategic analysis that guide business decisions across personal, connected home, small business, and commercial technology ecosystems. Parks Associates supports clients in navigating evolving markets including AI, security, smart home, broadband, entertainment, energy, multifamily, smart buildings, and connected health.

The firm also fosters industry growth and collaboration by convening thousands of leaders each year through its flagship executive conferences, including CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. Learn more at https://www.parksassociates.com.

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Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates