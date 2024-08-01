Parks Associates: Roku Is the Most Popular Brand of Streaming Players

43% of streaming media player owners report using Roku the most often

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' recently released Tech Ecosystem Dashboard reveals Roku is the most popular brand of streaming media players, followed by Amazon. Parks Associates' consumer survey of 8,000 internet households reveals 43% of streaming media player (SMP) owners report using Roku the most often. Thirty-five percent of SMP owners report they use an Amazon-branded SMP the most often to watch video content.

Parks Associates’ recently released Tech Ecosystem Dashboard reveals Roku is the most popular brand of streaming media players, followed by Amazon.

"Historically, Amazon and Roku have dominated the streaming media player market, and our research shows their dominance continues," said Sarah Lee, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "Other competitors such as Apple and Google have held on to their respective shares but do not show much growth as of yet."

Streaming media players have increased their market share in US households, with 46% of US internet households owning at least one of the devices, but they trail smart TVs, which are in 68% of US internet households. SMPs are also behind smart TVs as the most commonly used device to watch video.

Among US internet households that own at least one internet-connected entertainment device, 56% consider the smart TV as the primary device for consuming video, while 34% consider an SMP as their primary viewing device. Together, smart TVs and streaming media players are the primary viewing device for 90% of households, while other devices such as gaming consoles and smart Blu-ray players are now squeezed out.

"Today, smart TVs are much more affordable, as are streaming media players," Lee said. "These devices offer consumers cost-effective solutions as well as an ecosystem-consistent experience."

Consumer Insights Dashboards present survey-based consumer research that tracks foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, churn, and key tracking metrics on leading industry players. This research is available for purchase.

Parks Associates will share key findings from the firm's consumer research on entertainment devices and services at the Future of Video virtual session "State of Streaming Services and Future of Entertainment," August 15, 2 PM CT US. The session highlights the competitive strategies of major players, the impact of new entrants, and the ongoing challenges in content creation, distribution, and monetization, with visionary presentations from JWP (JW Player) and Snorble.

To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com

SOURCE Parks Associates