Parks Associates: Smart Home Reaches the Mass Market

17 Aug, 2023, 08:36 ET
Interoperability, integration, and revenue through subscription services are top opportunities as solution providers pivot to serve new buyers
DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates today announced the call for papers for the 18th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit, welcoming industry players to submit to speak at its upcoming research and smart home event hosted at CES® 2024. The annual conference, hosted on Tuesday, January 9, in Las Vegas, will feature new consumer research, revenue forecasts, and analyst insights on business models, tech advancements, and services for the connected home.
The research firm's latest data shows a plateau of purchasing in many areas of the connected home but with continued opportunities for services to grow. Parks Associates' new Quantified Consumer research, Smart Home Buyer Journey, shows that the "Early Majority" segment now represents 33% of all smart home adopter households. Other notable data points include the wider adoption of technologies in US internet households:
- 41% own a smart home device
- 63% own a smart TV
- 13% own a smart light bulb
- 87% subscribe to a video streaming service
"While we are observing a quieter period of growth, we do see the shift to more mass-market buyers, and that's good news for the industry," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "CES is always the best start to the year for technology companies, and we welcome companies to submit to be considered as a speaker and brief with our research team."
Parks Associates welcomes its early sponsors:
- Cox Communities – Reception Sponsor
- Alarm.com – Platinum Sponsor
- Ubiety Technologies – Platinum Presence Detection AI Sponsor
- Kaadas – Platinum Smart Lock Sponsor
- Kwikset – Platinum Access Solutions Sponsor
- Ivani – Platinum Sensing Platform Sponsor
- Origin AI and Universal Electronics – Event Sponsors
CONNECTIONS™ Summit is accepting speaker submissions for the event, focused on the following topics:
- PropTech: Extending Value in Multifamily
- Enhancing Home Security: Protecting What Matters
- Energy Management: Sustainability and Efficiency
- Connected Health: Empowering Well-Being
- Smart Home Innovations
- Building a Consumer IoT Business
- Privacy and Data Security in Smart Homes
- Smart Homes: Embracing New Users
For sponsorship information, contact Ashton Gambrell at [email protected]. To request research or an interview, contact Mindi Sue at [email protected] or 972.996.0212.
About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES
CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. The executive event brings senior executive leaders from the broadband, security and smart home, consumer electronic, and connected health solution markets to share insights on the future of connected homes.
The 18th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 9 during CES, which runs January 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http//www.connectionssummit.com
