Parks Associates Survey Highlights: Majority of Property Owners and Managers Cite Appeal of Smart Door Locks

DALLAS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At its 27th annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference today, Parks Associates released the white paper "Gating Access: Challenges in Multifamily Properties," in partnership with research sponsor Nimbio, analyzing the current state of access control adoption in the US multifamily housing market. At least 70% of multifamily property managers and owners are interested in each of the top four use cases for smart door locks. These solutions appeal to both residents and management. Currently 11% of MDU (multi-dwelling unit) residents live in a building with smart locks or an access control system, and these results indicate significant market opportunities for access control deployments and retrofits.

The research, in partnership with Nimbio, a leading access control provider, provides insights into access control, smart locks, and smart gating solutions, including use cases, deployment models, best practices, and priorities when retrofitting.

"Multifamily properties are increasingly adopting access control technology to ensure that only authorized persons can enter the property," said Kristen Hanich, Research Director, Parks Associates, and author of the white paper. "Access control systems offer a wide range of benefits, including increased operational efficiency, reduced labor costs, and improved safety and security for residents."

The white paper reveals that access control technology is more commonly adopted in communities that charge higher monthly rents. However, the adoption of these solutions is expected to increase as the business case for deploying access control technology continues to evolve.

"We're pleased that Parks Associates' research demonstrates that products like Nimbio's provide tangible value for managers, owners, and residents alike, and introduce new use cases for access control systems," said Elaine Haney, CEO, Nimbio. "As the market moves towards smart technology, Nimbio's platform offers one of the most cost-effective and flexible solutions for buildings with existing access control hardware, providing all of the benefits and added safety measures that smart access control has to offer."

Jim Conti, Nimbio's VP of Sales and Marketing, spoke on CONNECTIONS™'s opening session "Building Connected Home Services" on May 23. Parks Associates is hosting CONNECTIONS™ on May 23-25, co-located with Connected Health Summit, at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Frisco, Texas.

