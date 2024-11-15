PASHA Holding is participating at impactful discussions at COP29, contributing to global dialogues on climate change from private sector perspective

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 12, the panel on Corporate Sustainability explored how businesses can integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into their core operations. Farid Huseynov, CEO of Kapital Bank, joined distinguished panelists Frederick Doye, Senior Vice President responsible for Europe and Asia at Siemens Energy; Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar; and Will Jackson-Moore, Global Sustainability Leader at PwC, in a discussion moderated by Samir Mammadov, Global Manager at UN Global Compact. The conversation focused on balancing profitability with long-term sustainability, examining regulatory frameworks, and the role of innovation in driving competitiveness and resilience in a rapidly changing global economy.

On November 13, PASHA Holding's CEO, Jalal Gasimov, shared insights on our sustainability vision, highlighting how we are aligning corporate objectives with sustainable business practices. Later, Teymur Huseynov, Chief Strategy Officer of PASHA Holding, led a session at our booth on the development of the carbon market, discussing strategies to foster growth and innovation in this emerging market with Marcelo de Andrade - the Co-Founder of Earth Capital, Founder of Pro-Natura International; Taleh Musayev, Chief Operating Officer at SOCAR Trading; Frank Scheidig, Global Head of Senior Executive Banking at DZ Bank; and Peter Knez, CIO and Co-founder of Incapture.

Join us in the upcoming days for engaging panel discussions on sustainable SME landscape in Azerbaijan, climate finance, reducing emissions through investment and offsetting projects, and many more. Come visit our booth in Green Zone - we look forward to seeing you there!

SOURCE PASHA Holding