PayJoy Names Iván Canales Chief Revenue Officer as It Enters Its Next Phase of Scale

Former Nubank Mexico leader to accelerate growth across emerging markets

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PayJoy, a leading financial services provider in emerging markets, today announced the appointment of Iván Canales as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Canales will lead the company's global revenue strategy, focusing on scaling growth, deepening market penetration, and expanding into new geographies.

Iván Canales

"Iván brings a proven track record of scaling high-growth financial platforms in complex markets," said Doug Ricket, CEO of PayJoy. "His experience driving customer growth, building high-performing teams, and executing in regulated environments will be critical as we scale our revenue platform and expand across emerging markets."

As Country Manager of Nu Mexico, Canales launched Nubank's first product in the Mexican market, scaled the business to more than 12 million customers, and helped lead the company's evolution from a Sociedad Financiera Popular (a regulated Mexican microfinance institution) into one of the most significant financial institutions in the country. Overseeing go-to-market execution, team development, and regulatory navigation, he positioned Nu Mexico as a defining force in Mexico's financial sector.

Before Nubank, Canales held leadership roles at BlackRock, Amazon Web Services, Credit Suisse, and Merrill Lynch, spanning fintech, cloud infrastructure, asset management, and investment banking. That range of experience, from Wall Street to Big Tech to fintech, gives him a distinctive vantage point on international growth, operational execution, and product strategy. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a bachelor's degree in computer science from Cornell University.

"PayJoy is doing something rare: building a profitable, mission-driven business that delivers credit access to people across the globe, who have been left out of the formal financial system," said Canales. "Having spent my career at the intersection of scaling technology platforms, financial inclusion, and emerging markets, I couldn't be more excited to help take PayJoy to its next chapter."

About PayJoy

PayJoy expands credit access across emerging markets through point-of-sale financing and credit offerings. Its proprietary secured-credit technology enables first-time borrowers to responsibly build financial stability and participate fully in the modern economy. Through its cutting-edge machine learning, data science, and anti-fraud AI, PayJoy has financed over $3.5 billion of loans to more than 19 million people across 9 countries and employs over 1,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.payjoy.com/

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SOURCE PayJoy