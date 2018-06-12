Pepsi® And Renowned Pop-Duo The Chainsmokers Celebrate Summer With The Ultimate Music Experience

"We're really excited to be a part of the 'Pepsi Generations' Summer Music campaign," says The Chainsmokers. "We're gearing up to perform at the iconic Hollywood Palladium for a one-night-only show in one of our favorite cities, Los Angeles."

Tickets go on sale starting tomorrow, June 13 at 10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time for $25 (not inclusive of fees) – available for purchase only on livenation.com. The concert will also be livestreamed via Pepsi's Twitter page.

The duo and their surprise guests will provide the ultimate fan experience as they celebrate the Pepsi Generations Summer Music campaign -- a continuation of this year's global creative campaign, Pepsi Generations, honoring the brand's iconic role in music and pop culture spanning decades. With the help of Pepsi musicians past and present, including King of Pop Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears, the summer campaign will continue to excite fans with a focus on music and entertainment programming, limited-edition cans, a seasonal release of Pepsi Stuff and more. Pepsi will celebrate all summer long throughout the U.S. across the full Pepsi portfolio – Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Pepsi Wild Cherry.

"Pepsi has a legendary history with music and music culture," said Emma Quigley, Head of Music, Pepsi. "We're thrilled to be working with The Chainsmokers to bring to life this unique show for fans who will see them celebrate music across generations, with a little help from some special guests. We're delighted to be doing this in partnership with Live Nation, as we continue to bring memorable music experiences to fans of all generations."

Pepsi fans have access all summer to a seasonal collection of summer-inspired Pepsi retro gear, exclusive music giveaways and prizes, including tickets and fly-aways to The Chainsmokers' concert experience, and so much more. For more information on these giveaways, please visit PepsiStuff.com.

Visit Pepsi.com for more information on Pepsi Generations and join the conversation via @pepsi and #PepsiGenerations #ThisIsThePepsi #PepsiStuff.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About The Chainsmokers

Grammy Award-winning and Billboard Chart topping artist/producer duo, The Chainsmokers, have evolved into a dominating musical force with a diverse repertoire of songs that have led them to become one of music's hottest recording artists. Comprised of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, their signature sound deftly reaches across indie, progressive and pop realms. Their evolution as producers and as songwriters has seen them develop some of the biggest breakthrough songs over the course of the last two years and their original tracks and remixes have topped the charts throughout the world.

In 2016, the group catapulted to worldwide stardom with 3 certified multi-platinum hits. "Roses," featuring Rozes, from their Gold certified debut EP Bouquet, was a 4X platinum smash that shot to #1 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. "Don't Let Me Down," featuring Daya, included on duo's second platinum selling EP titled Collage, went 4x platinum and was a top 5 Billboard Hot 100 hit. "Closer," featuring Halsey was also included on the Collage EP and went 7X platinum, going on to become the longest running #1 single of 2016 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In April of 2017, the group released their debut album via Disruptor/Columbia Records titled "Memories…Do Not Open." The album debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. on the Billboard 200 chart with total consumption of 221,000 units and produced the global, 2X platinum certified smash "Paris," which debuted at #7, marking the duo's highest first week entrance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart to date. The 3X platinum certified "Something Just Like This," features Coldplay front man Chris Martins on vocals, and peaked in the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track earned the group a 2018 Grammy nomination for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance," as well as three 2018 iHeart Music Award nominations for "Song of the Year," "Best Collaboration," and "Dance Song of the Year."

Early last year, the duo kicked off their Wynn Nightlife Residency in Las Vegas which has now been extended through 2019, and embarked on their highly successful 40-city "Memories…Do Not Open" arena tour which wrapped in June 2017. The group recently partnered with Tommy Hilfiger as their new Brand Ambassadors, adding a new twist to the brand's three decade-long legacy in menswear. The latest releases from the duo include "Sick Boy," "You Owe Me," "Everybody Hates Me" and "Somebody" featuring Drew Love of buzzy R&B duo THEY – all of which are available as an ongoing building album. Alex and Drew will also continue touring across the globe this year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

