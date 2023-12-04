Persistent Named as the 'Most Promising Company' of the Year at CNBC-TV18's India Business Leader Awards

News provided by

Persistent Systems

04 Dec, 2023, 03:18 ET

Reflects long-term sustained performance and resilience in a rapidly evolving business environment. 

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, has been cited as the 'Most Promising Company' of the Year at the 19th edition of CNBC-TV18's India Business Leader Awards (IBLA). This prestigious award recognizes the Company's consistent growth that has been possible on the back of capitalizing on the opportunities in this transformative technology environment while delivering sustained impact to its clients globally.

Continue Reading
Persistent cited as the “Most Promising Company” of the Year at the 19th edition of CNBC-TV18’s India Business Leader Awards
Persistent cited as the “Most Promising Company” of the Year at the 19th edition of CNBC-TV18’s India Business Leader Awards

The CNBC-TV18's editorial panel and the jury, comprising world-respected management strategists, academics, and corporate personalities, evaluate the candidates for the award on their ability to create short-term advantage, long-term value, a competitive edge, and the demonstration of leadership excellence in the business community. The jury unanimously voted to honor Persistent as the 'Most Promising Company' in this year's IBLA.

Persistent crossed the $1 billion annual revenue milestone earlier this year, a testament to its unwavering client focus, strategic technology investments, and exceptional leadership team. 

In addition, Persistent has reported 14 consecutive quarters of industry-leading sequential growth translating into a total shareholder return of ~330% over the last three years. This performance contributed to Persistent's recent inclusion in the MSCI India Index, S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 Indices.

Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Executive Director, Persistent: 

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the 'Most Promising Company' at such a prestigious platform. It reinforces our commitment to innovation and being the partner of choice for our clients. I thank our 22,800+ global team members, clients, partners, and shareholders who have been instrumental in our success. This acknowledgment inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in our industry."

About Persistent

With over 22,800 employees located in 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 268% growth since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing Indian IT Services brand according to Brand Finance.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

Media Contacts

Aarti Somaiya    
Persistent Systems (Global)   
+91 93237 42377  
[email protected] 

Emma Handler
Persistent Systems (Global)
+1 617 633 1635
[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291505/Persistent_CNBC_TV18_IBLA.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Persistent Systems

Also from this source

Persistent élargit son équipe de direction pour soutenir ses plans de croissance ambitieux

Persistent élargit son équipe de direction pour soutenir ses plans de croissance ambitieux

Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) et (NSE: PERSISTENT), leader mondial de l'ingénierie numérique et de la modernisation des entreprises, a le...
Persistent baut sein Führungsteam zur Unterstützung ehrgeiziger Wachstumspläne aus

Persistent baut sein Führungsteam zur Unterstützung ehrgeiziger Wachstumspläne aus

Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) und (NSE: PERSISTENT), ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen für digitales Engineering und...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.