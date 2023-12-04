Persistent Named as the 'Most Promising Company' of the Year at CNBC-TV18's India Business Leader Awards

Reflects long-term sustained performance and resilience in a rapidly evolving business environment.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, has been cited as the 'Most Promising Company' of the Year at the 19th edition of CNBC-TV18's India Business Leader Awards (IBLA). This prestigious award recognizes the Company's consistent growth that has been possible on the back of capitalizing on the opportunities in this transformative technology environment while delivering sustained impact to its clients globally.

The CNBC-TV18's editorial panel and the jury, comprising world-respected management strategists, academics, and corporate personalities, evaluate the candidates for the award on their ability to create short-term advantage, long-term value, a competitive edge, and the demonstration of leadership excellence in the business community. The jury unanimously voted to honor Persistent as the 'Most Promising Company' in this year's IBLA.

Persistent crossed the $1 billion annual revenue milestone earlier this year, a testament to its unwavering client focus, strategic technology investments, and exceptional leadership team.

In addition, Persistent has reported 14 consecutive quarters of industry-leading sequential growth translating into a total shareholder return of ~330% over the last three years. This performance contributed to Persistent's recent inclusion in the MSCI India Index, S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 Indices.

Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Executive Director, Persistent:

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the 'Most Promising Company' at such a prestigious platform. It reinforces our commitment to innovation and being the partner of choice for our clients. I thank our 22,800+ global team members, clients, partners, and shareholders who have been instrumental in our success. This acknowledgment inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in our industry."

About Persistent

With over 22,800 employees located in 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 268% growth since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing Indian IT Services brand according to Brand Finance.

