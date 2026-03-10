Persistent Ranks Among Asia-Pacific's Top 10 Professional Services Companies in TIME 2026 List

Ranks 9th in the region and 7th in India

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global leader in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization, has been named to TIME and Statista's Best Companies in Asia-Pacific 2026 list, ranking 9th in the Professional Services category across Asia-Pacific and 7th within India. Among Indian enterprises, the Company ranked 46th out of 179 companies, positioning in the top quartile nationally.

Published by TIME in collaboration with Statista, the Best Companies in Asia-Pacific list evaluates organizations across three core dimensions: Employee Satisfaction, Financial Performance and Sustainability Transparency (ESG). The rankings are based on structured analysis of employee survey data, financial disclosures and standardized ESG metrics.

The recognition reflects Persistent's sustained growth, disciplined execution of its AI-led digital engineering and enterprise modernization strategy, as well as continued long-term stakeholder value creation. The Company fosters a culture of continuous learning, enabling employees to evolve their skill set at pace with the rapid advancements in technology. High employee retention and strong client satisfaction reflect a workplace built on collaboration, innovation and measurable impact.

Persistent's forward-looking governance framework and operational rigor have reinforced its credibility as a resilient, future-ready organization. As a result of this commitment to ESG, Sustainability Transparency was Persistent's highest-scoring evaluation dimension. The Company has achieved measurable reductions in carbon emissions and continues to strengthen its ESG disclosures and governance standards. Persistent maintains robust data privacy practices, has set ambitious diversity objectives and holds ISO 42001 certification for AI management systems, reinforcing its commitment to responsible and ethical AI adoption.

This ranking strengthens confidence among clients, partners and investors, affirming Persistent's credibility as a trusted long-term technology partner. As the Company continues to expand globally, it remains focused on disciplined growth, responsible innovation and sustained value creation across the markets it serves.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent

"Our inclusion in TIME's Asia-Pacific Best Companies 2026 ranking is an independent, data-driven validation of our consistent performance and the discipline with which we continue to scale our business. Our focus on customer value creation, innovation-led execution and talent development continues to deliver measurable outcomes and build resilient partnerships. As we advance our AI-first strategy, we remain committed to strengthening governance, enhancing workforce readiness and building long-term stakeholder trust."

Niels Terfehr, Vice President, Research & Analysis, Statista R

"Persistent has been awarded on TIME's Best Companies Asia-Pacific 2026 List, reinforcing its position as a leading organization in the region. The Company has achieved strong scores in employee satisfaction and revenue growth. Persistent also distinguished itself through exceptional performance in environmental transparency and sustainability. Driven by significant reductions in carbon emissions intensity, the Company ranked in the top 15% of all Asia-Pacific companies evaluated in this category. This recognition reflects Persistent's commitment to sustainable growth, operational excellence and delivering long-term value for its stakeholders."

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179 and NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 26,500 employees located in 18 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.

