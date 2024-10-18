Persistent Unveils SASVA™ 2.0: Revolutionizing AI-Driven Software Development and Business Acceleration

Furthering generative and deterministic AI platform spanning all stages of software development

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) and (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global pioneer in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization, today announced the launch of SASVA 2.0, the latest iteration of its flagship AI-powered platform revolutionizing software engineering with generative and deterministic AI. Engineered to drive productivity gains throughout the development process, this innovative platform now expands its capabilities beyond the traditional Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC). It delivers a fully integrated end-to-end solution from ideation to post-deployment operations for businesses across industries to drive innovation and enhance customer experiences.

SASVA 2.0 provides interactive workflows and interfaces that drive meaningful, scalable outcomes for product managers, program managers, developers, customer support teams, and professional services — redefining software development for these key personas throughout the lifecycle, from ideation to post-release support.

SASVA 2.0 unlocks productivity and efficiency gains by:

Conducting a comprehensive assessment of projects, providing insights into technology, product, process maturity, security, technical debt, and accurate cost/effort forecasting, helping identify areas for productivity gains and cost optimization.

Leveraging historical data and market trends, enabling product managers to create context-driven, prioritized roadmaps and release plans, aligning tasks with team strengths and capacity.

Expanding requirements into executable release plans, prioritizing tasks, estimating effort, recommending frameworks, and distributing work between human developers and AI for greater efficiency.

Simplifying development with AI-assisted coding, bug fixing, and security enhancements, while integrating external tools for a seamless experience.

Providing real-time, context-aware insights and a dynamic knowledge base to enhance customer support and professional services, enabling faster and more effective outcomes.

SASVA 2.0 strengthens Persistent's commitment to secure, affordable, and comprehensive AI by seamlessly blending digital capabilities with human expertise, offering businesses an integrated platform for greater efficiency and innovation. The platform enables organizations to boost Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and Net Revenue Retention (NRR), accelerating time-to-market and maximizing business growth. Persistent first launched this AI-powered platform earlier this year, leading the way with an affordable AI to accelerate software engineering.

Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Executive Director, Persistent:

"Efficiency, speed, and data-driven decision-making are more critical than ever in today's fast-paced digital landscape. SASVA 2.0 is designed to address these challenges, providing a seamless, AI-powered platform that connects and completes every phase of the software development lifecycle. Built on our deep product engineering capabilities, it leverages advanced insights, automates routine and complex tasks, and integrates with existing tools to accelerate time-to-market, maximize productivity, and drive cost efficiency. This empowers teams to focus on innovation while delivering measurable outcomes that fuel long-term business growth."

Mukesh Dialani , Research Vice President, IDC:

"With the increased need for speed and agility in the software engineering services market, the use of GenAI will be pivotal to improve efficiencies for delivery and throughout the entire software development lifecycle. Persistent's SASVA platform has the potential to not only impact development effectiveness but also help achieve desired business outcomes. There is tremendous hype around GenAI, but platforms like SASVA stand to deliver tangible results."

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 23,500 employees located in 19 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including AI-enabled software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company has been recognized as the "Most Promising Company" of the Year by CNBC-TV18 at the 2023 India Business Leader Awards. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals.

