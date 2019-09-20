Personal Storytelling Demonstrates Effect of Safety on Human Lives in New Honda Brand Campaign

"Safety for Everyone" represents Honda's unique approach to safety — that everyone sharing the road should be able to safely and confidently enjoy the freedom of mobility. With nearly 40,000 lives being lost each year in the United States due to motor vehicle crashes, Honda is dedicated to not only improving the safety of drivers and occupants of its vehicles, but all road users such as pedestrians, motorcycle riders, cyclists and occupants of other vehicles, with the ultimate goal of eliminating crashes and vehicle-related fatalities completely.

"We wanted our new Honda brand campaign to capture the type of real-life scenario that inspires Honda engineers to pour their passion into creating technologies that work toward our 'Safety for Everyone' approach of protecting everyone sharing the road," said Ed Beadle, senior manager of marketing for Honda. "Crash statistics alone simply can't tell the story of how a single crash can have a significant and lasting effect on family, friends and loved ones of people involved in a collision."

Directed by award-winning commercial director Ringan Ledwidge, Honda's "Safety for Everyone" spot will first air during tonight's Friday night college football matchup on ESPN/ABC. The commercial will run on national cable and network television through November 30 and on sports networks through January 2020 during professional football, hockey and basketball games. The commercial leads a multichannel campaign that will also feature creative across Honda's website and social media through the fall.

In addition, and to further advance its vision for a collision-free society, Honda will roll out a safety-focused social media campaign next month that features actual Honda customers who have benefited from Honda's active and passive safety technologies. These inspiring stories are pulled from customers' social media posts and letters Honda has received from thankful customers.

Honda "Safety for Everyone" Approach

On the basis of this "Safety for Everyone" concept, Honda is committed to developing innovative safety technologies and equipping them to its automobiles, motorcycles and other powersports products toward Honda's vision for a collision-free mobile society where its customers, and everyone sharing the road, can safely and confidently enjoy the freedom of mobility.

Honda Sensing®

Honda Sensing® helps provide greater awareness of conditions around the vehicle, and in some cases can help drivers maintain lane position and, under certain conditions, is capable of slowing or even stopping the vehicle if a potential frontal collision has been detected. Comprising the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver assistive technologies are:

Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning and Pedestrian Detection – can apply brake pressure when an unavoidable frontal collision is determined.

Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) – can adjust steering and braking if you cross detected lanes without signaling.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) – can maintain a set following interval behind detected vehicles as well as maintain a set speed.

Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS) – can help bring the vehicle back to the center of a detected lane when unindicated lane drift is determined.

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) – can notify drivers of posted speed limits with the use of a small camera.

For More Information

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2020 Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Honda