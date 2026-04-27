PETER PIPER PIZZA BRINGS BACK FAN-FAVORITE SUMMER PASS, GIVING FAMILIES UP TO 50% OFF FOOD, DRINKS AND FREE DAILY PLAY

Summer Pass returns, offering 2 months of unlimited visits, free daily game play and expanded savings

PHOENIX, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper Pizza's Summer Pass is available now, offering two months of unlimited visits with free game play every visit, discounts on food and drinks and expanded savings that now include active play.

The Summer Pass, which is available in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, offers families an affordable way to enjoy nonstop fun all summer long, with built-in savings on experiences they already love.

Peter Piper Pizza

Arizona remains among the least affordable states in the country, and families across the region continue to feel pressure from rising prices. According to Common Sense Institute (CSI) data, Arizona households have lost an estimated 3.8% of their gross income to inflation since 2019. Families in Albuquerque, New Mexico, face similar challenges. The median income in Albuquerque is approximately 13% below the national average, adding further strain to household budgets.

3 Great Peter Piper Pizza Fun Pass Options

Peter Piper Pizza guests can choose from the following packages, valid for two months after purchase across all Phoenix, Tucson and Albuquerque locations, available for in-store purchase only.

Peter Piper Pizza's Fun Pass for $29.99: 40 free daily game points, plus 20% off active play and select food and drinks

Peter Piper Pizza's Big Fun Pass for $45.99: 110 free daily game points, plus 30% off active play and select food and drinks

Peter Piper Pizza's Mega Fun Pass for $99.99: 250 free daily game points, plus 50% off active play and select food and drinks

"We know families are feeling the pressure of rising costs, and launching the Summer Pass is our way of helping ease that burden," said Peter Piper Pizza Chief Marketing Officer Genaro Perez. "This year, we expanded the savings because we want every part of the Peter Piper Pizza experience to be within reach. Families deserve a place where they can come together and make memories all summer long."

With a single purchase, each visit includes free game points that reset daily, ensuring a new round of free play every time families walk through the door. To access daily play points, guests must download the app and create an account so game points can load automatically each day. These game points can be shared by up to four family members per visit.

Limited-Time Seasonal Menu Items Available at Peter Piper Pizza

Guests can also make the most of summer visits with a lineup of limited-time seasonal menu items, including:

The return of ICEE Mango + Tajín , a refreshing blend of sweet mango with a spicy, tangy kick of chili-lime Tajín powder and chamoy sauce, starting at $3.99 for a 12-ounce ICEE.

, a refreshing blend of sweet mango with a spicy, tangy kick of chili-lime Tajín powder and chamoy sauce, starting at $3.99 for a 12-ounce ICEE. Raspberry Lemon Crunch , a dessert pizza featuring sweet raspberry and zesty lemon spread topped with streusel crumbs and an icing drizzle, starting at $7.49.

, a dessert pizza featuring sweet raspberry and zesty lemon spread topped with streusel crumbs and an icing drizzle, starting at $7.49. New french fries , golden, crispy fries lightly salted and served with ketchup, starting at $4.99.

, golden, crispy fries lightly salted and served with ketchup, starting at $4.99. A new 'Make It Spicy' beer program, for guests 21 and older, featuring Mango Cart or any other beer of choice with a Tajín rim for $6.99 at participating locations.

For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com, and follow @peterpiperpizza on Instagram and Facebook for the latest Peter Piper Pizza news.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Founded in 1973 in Glendale, Arizona, Peter Piper Pizza LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment LLC. With more than 115 locations across the United States and Mexico, the family-friendly pizza restaurant specializes in made-from-scratch pizza dough prepared fresh daily, along with dine-in, delivery and carryout options.

Peter Piper Pizza offers a complete family dining and entertainment experience, featuring arcade games, an all-you-can-eat weekday lunch buffet and beer for adults. The brand is committed to children's education and community support, donating more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits focused on children's development. For locations, menu options and more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

Media Contact:

Kendra Byrd

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Peter Piper Pizza