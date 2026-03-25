PETER PIPER PIZZA'S "SLICE OF KNOWLEDGE" RETURNS TO RAISE FUNDS FOR ARIZONA STUDENTS AND CLASSROOMS

Partnering this year with Arizona nonprofit Read Better Be Better, the initiative returns March 30-April 26 to benefit youth literacy programs

PHOENIX, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper Pizza's Slice of Knowledge Foundation, a charitable initiative that supports children's education across Phoenix, Tucson and Albuquerque, is bringing back its annual fundraising campaign on March 30 to benefit Read Better Be Better, an Arizona nonprofit that connects young readers with youth leaders to inspire a lifelong love of literacy.

Arizona ranks last in the nation for public education, with nearly 1 in 4 students not graduating high school and only 26% of fourth graders reading at grade level. Research shows students who don't read proficiently by third grade are four times more likely to leave high school without a diploma, making early literacy intervention one of the most powerful tools for keeping kids on track. Read Better Be Better aims to help address these challenges with literacy programs that serve K-8 students across Arizona.

Through April 26, guests at all Peter Piper Pizza locations in Phoenix, Tucson and Albuquerque can donate $2 at the register to the Slice of Knowledge Foundation and receive five coupons for free 12-ounce ICEEs. Customers placing online orders can also round up to the nearest dollar to support the campaign. Every dollar raised will go directly toward the Slice of Knowledge Foundation, benefiting Read Better Be Better's literacy and leadership programs.

"Our communities are full of potential, and we're proud to play a role in supporting the people and programs that help kids grow and thrive," said Genaro Perez, chief marketing officer at Peter Piper Pizza. "Our restaurants are built around bringing families together, and that same spirit drives our commitment to giving back. Supporting initiatives that inspire learning and opportunity, like literacy, is a natural extension of who we are. Through the Slice of Knowledge Foundation, we're honored to partner with our communities in meaningful ways."

Read Better Be Better pairs younger "Readers" (kindergarten through third grade) with older "Leaders" (fourth through eighth grade) in a peer-led model that strengthens reading skills and leadership confidence. A 2025 match-comparison study, found that Read Better Be Better's third grade students scored 4.9 percentile points higher on Arizona's statewide reading test compared to students not in the program. The study proved the program's impact and designated it a Tier II evidence-based intervention under Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) standards.

"Literacy is the foundation for everything a child will accomplish in life, and in Arizona, the need has never been greater," said Megan Jefferies, development director at Read Better Be Better. "Partnering with Peter Piper Pizza gives us the opportunity to reach more young readers and leaders across our communities, and we're grateful to have a partner that's as invested in Arizona's kids as we are."

Last year's campaign raised $10,000 for Chicanos Por La Causa, helping support underserved youth through funding for STEM/STEAM enrichment, tutoring books and computers. For more information on how to participate, visit peterpiperpizza.com. Follow @peterpiperpizza on Instagram and Facebook for the latest Peter Piper Pizza news.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Founded in 1973 in Glendale, Arizona, Peter Piper Pizza LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment LLC. With more than 115 locations across the United States and Mexico, the family-friendly pizza restaurant specializes in made-from-scratch pizza dough prepared fresh daily, along with dine-in, delivery and carryout options.

Peter Piper Pizza offers a complete family dining and entertainment experience, featuring arcade games, an all-you-can-eat weekday lunch buffet and beer for adults. The brand is committed to children's education and community support, donating more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits focused on children's development. For locations, menu options and more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

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Nicole Bergquist

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SOURCE Peter Piper Pizza