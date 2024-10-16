Phoenix Tower International Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ Across 10 Markets

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tower International (PTI), a global leader in wireless communications infrastructure, is thrilled to announce its certification as a Great Place To Work® across 10 markets. This esteemed recognition, based entirely on employee feedback, underscores PTI's dedication to fostering an outstanding workplace culture.

(PRNewsfoto/Phoenix Tower International)

With operations spanning 25 countries, the spirit of #PTILife is vibrant across all of PTI's markets. The company remains deeply committed to maintaining its status as a workplace where employees feel proud to contribute. PTI first earned this recognition in 2019 with its U.S. certification and has successfully retained it every year since.

In 2021, PTI expanded its Great Place To Work® certifications to the Dominican Republic, Colombia, and Mexico. In 2022, Italy and Ireland joined the list. Last year, PTI added Ecuador and PTI Services, continuing its remarkable growth. Now, PTI celebrates its latest achievement by recertifying in existing markets and earning certifications in France and Spain for the first time.

"At PTI, we have some of the happiest, driven and most energetic employees in the industry which is why our business partners love working with us and we all feel strong alignment to PTI's values and missions which makes the job more meaningful" said Dagan Kasavana, CEO. "We are fully dedicated to creating a positive work environment where teamwork, collaboration, and integrity thrive. Our goal is to make every employee's experience at PTI truly exceptional."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that PTI stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Marcella Barry, Chief People Officer for PTI, added "We are incredibly proud of our team's dedication and hard work, which has led to our recognition as a Great Place to Work® in 10 markets. This achievement reflects our commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive environment where every employee can thrive, feel valued, and grow. We believe that our people are our greatest asset, and this certification is a testament to the vibrant, collaborative culture we've built together across our 25 global markets. We will continue to prioritize the well-being and development of our teams as we strive for excellence in everything we do."

PTI's commitment to employees extends beyond celebrations. The PTI Wings Foundation enables PTI to give back to the communities we operate in, supporting close to 60 nonprofit organizations globally. These initiatives not only strengthen our communities but also enrich each employee's life, fostering a sense of purpose and belonging.

About Phoenix Tower International

Phoenix Tower International (PTI) was established in 2013 with a core mission to serve as a leading site provider to wireless operators in rapidly expanding markets worldwide. PTI is backed by a diverse group of investors, including funds managed by Blackstone, Wren House, USS, and key members of its management team. Our global headquarters is based in Boca Raton, Florida, and we maintain operational offices in all the markets where PTI conducts business. PTI, and its subsidiaries, will, pro forma for this transaction, own and operate over 24,000 telecom towers throughout Europe, the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean in 24 countries.

For more information, please visit www.phoenixintnl.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

SOURCE Phoenix Tower International