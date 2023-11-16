PingPong and MODIFI Announce Partnership to Transform B2B Cross-border Payments and Digital Trade Finance

News provided by

MODIFI B.V.

16 Nov, 2023, 03:52 ET

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development for B2B cross-border payments, FinTech platform MODIFI today announced a global B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) functionality in partnership with PingPong, one of the largest payment platforms in Asia.

Announced at this year's Singapore FinTech Festival, the collaboration will enable cross-border exporters and merchants to offer BNPL payment options to their B2B customers, helping them accelerate global business expansion and increase revenues.

Continue Reading
PingPong x MODIFI Partnership Signing Ceremony: David Messenger, Chief Executive Officer, Global Business of PingPong; Alex Chen, VP and Head of Business Development & Partnerships, PingPong; Liviu Nedef, SVP Global Marketing, MODIFI; Matthias Hendrichs, Chief Commercial Officer, MODIFI
PingPong x MODIFI Partnership Signing Ceremony: David Messenger, Chief Executive Officer, Global Business of PingPong; Alex Chen, VP and Head of Business Development & Partnerships, PingPong; Liviu Nedef, SVP Global Marketing, MODIFI; Matthias Hendrichs, Chief Commercial Officer, MODIFI

As the momentum for global trade digitalisation surges, the role of financial services in steering trade growth becomes ever more paramount. Addressing the nuanced needs of today's cross-border e-commerce and foreign trade sectors, the collaboration between PingPong and MODIFI harnesses cutting-edge digital tech coupled with a robust global banking account and payment financing infrastructure. The result is a dramatic increase in business operations efficiency and funds liquidity for both buyers and sellers. Sellers can benefit from the boon of instant invoice payments, fortifying their financial liquidity. Meanwhile, buyers enjoy a suite of adaptable and flexible payment terms.

Jianqin Shu, PingPong Global Partner and General Manager of SMB Business Group, stated, "Standing at the forefront of the digital commerce era, PingPong will continue to prioritize the evolving needs of cross-border enterprises, enhancing our product capabilities with a primary focus on cross-border payments. The partnership with MODIFI will offer a comprehensive digital payment and finance solution to help more businesses achieve global expansion."

Matthias Hendrichs, Chief Commercial Officer of MODIFI, said, "For businesses eyeing global expansion, cross-border financing presents intricate challenges. MODIFI's mission revolves around simplifying these complexities. Our synergy with PingPong equips us with a formidable mechanism to spearhead global enterprise expansion. Our goal is to offer an end-to-end digital payment and financing solution for businesses engaged in cross-border trade, getting them closer to their global aspirations."

With PingPong's vast global payment reach across 200+ countries, and MODIFI's deep-rooted expertise in trade finance, businesses are presented with an unmatched suite of business solutions. This alliance promises businesses the tools they need to fine-tune working capital, deftly navigate risks, and seize growth opportunities in the global markets.

About PingPong

PingPong is a leading global technology company and one of the largest payment companies in Asia. The PingPong ecosystem is built on the vision that empowers cross-border digital commerce to grow. Our one-stop innovative, secured, compliant and comprehensive suite of products includes e-commerce payment, B2B trade payment, acquiring service, card issuing, FX management, supply chain financing and enterprise solutions.

About MODIFI

MODIFI is a FinTech platform specializing in B2B cross-border financing and payment solutions. The company removes traditional barriers to global trade by empowering businesses with the modern digital payments tools and financial liquidity needed to compete in the global commerce.

MODIFI's platform serves more than 1,600 companies across 55+ countries and has a global presence with offices in Shenzhen, Singapore, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, Berlin, New York, Mexico City, Dubai, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dhaka.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278879/PPxMODIFI_Signing_Ceremony.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080100/Modifi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MODIFI B.V.

Also from this source

HSBC Innovation Banking UK respalda a la empresa de pagos transfronterizos B2B MODIFI con una línea de crédito de $100 millones

HSBC Innovation Banking UK respalda a la empresa de pagos transfronterizos B2B MODIFI con una línea de crédito de $100 millones

MODIFI, la empresa global de pagos empresariales transfronterizos, ha asegurado una línea de crédito de $100 millones con HSBC Innovation Banking UK...
HSBC Innovation Banking UK apoia empresa internacional de pagamentos B2B Modii com instalação de $100 milhões

HSBC Innovation Banking UK apoia empresa internacional de pagamentos B2B Modii com instalação de $100 milhões

A MODIFI, empresa global de pagamentos comerciais transfronteiriços, garantiu uma linha de crédito de $100 milhões com a HSBC Innovation Banking UK...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.