Piramal Pharma Solutions Wins in Six Categories at the 'CMO Leadership Awards 2018'

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659399/Piramal_Pharma_Solutions_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659273/cmo_leadership_awards.jpg )



Vivek Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at Piramal Pharma Solutions, said, "We are delighted to be recognized again at the CMO Leadership Awards, this is the sixth consecutive year that we have won. To be one of the few service providers to be recognized in all six categories is humbling, and I would like to congratulate the entire PPS team for their efforts. I also want to thank our customers for their continued trust in us, as we seek to serve the needs of the end patients."

Vivek Sharma added, "Piramal Pharma Solutions continues to make significant strides as we build around the pillars of Customer Centricity, Innovation, and Quality, with an emphasis on scientific excellence. We are focused on investing in our customers' future needs, and be the 'integrated partner of choice' for pharma and biotech organizations, world-wide."

The 7th edition of the CMO Leadership Awards, conducted by Life Science Leader magazine, provides industry veterans with accurate and reliable customer feedback to assist them in choosing a reputable partner for their development and manufacturing needs. The recipients are evaluated by the customers they have actually worked with, and include six critical categories of capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability and service. An award in any of these categories adds to the distinction and reputation of CMOs throughout the global drug discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing industries. This year, more than 110 contract manufacturers were assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR's annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey.

Piramal Pharma Solutions is the Contract Development and Manufacturing arm of Piramal Group with operations across North America, Europe and Asia. Piramal is a global leader in integrated solutions and offers a unique platform of services across the drug lifecycle - from drug discovery and development through commercial manufacturing of drug substance and drug product. With accreditations from regulatory bodies from North America, Europe and Japan, Piramal's development centers and manufacturing sites across the globe have a pool of over 700 scientists committed to research & development programs. Piramal's capability as an integrated service provider & experience with various technologies enables to serve innovator and generic companies worldwide.

About Piramal Enterprises Limited

Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL) is one of India's large diversified companies, with a presence in Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Insights & Analytics. PEL's consolidated revenues were over US$1.3 billion in FY2017, with 51% of revenues generated from outside India.

PEL's Financial Services business provides comprehensive financing solutions to real estate companies. The division's Corporate Finance Group (CFG) also provides senior and mezzanine growth capital to various businesses across varied sectors that are an integral part of India's growth story. The Division has also launched Distressed Asset Investing platform that will invest in equity and/or debt in assets across sectors (other than real estate) to drive restructuring with active participation in turnaround. The total funds under management under all these businesses are over US$5.5 billion. The Company has recently launched a retail housing finance vertical. The Company also has strategic alliances with top global funds such as APG Asset Management, Bain Capital Credit, CPPIB Credit Investment Inc. and Ivanhoé Cambridge (CDPQ). PEL also has long term equity investments worth ~US$1 billion in Shriram Group, a leading financial conglomerate in India.

In Pharma, through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 13 global facilities and a large global distribution network to over 100 countries, PEL sells a portfolio of niche differentiated pharma products and provides an entire pool of pharma services (including in the areas of injectable, HPAPI, etc.). The Company is also strengthening its presence in the Consumer Product segment in India.

PEL's Healthcare Insights & Analytics business, Decision Resources Group, is the premier provider of healthcare analytics, data & insight products and services to the world's leading pharma, biotech and medical technology companies and enables them to take informed business decisions.

PEL is listed on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited in India.

For more information:



For Investors:

Hitesh Dhaddha

+91-22-3046-6444



Bhavna Sinyal

+91-22-3046-6570



Devanshi Dhruva

+91-22-3046-6376

investor.relations@piramal.com



For Media Queries:

Dimple Kapur

Corporate Communications

Contact: +91-22-3351-4269

Email:dimple.kapur@piramal.com





SOURCE Piramal Pharma Solutions