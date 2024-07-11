Pixelworks Visual Processing Technology Brings Smooth and Detailed 120fps Display Effects to JX3 Ultimate Mobile

IRX rendering acceleration technology closes the rendering capability gap between PCs and smartphones, allowing seamless exploration of the Oriental wuxia world in JX3 Ultimate

SHANGHAI, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced its recent collaboration with Seasun Games to optimize the mobile visual processing for JX3 Ultimate Mobile. This large-scale massively multiplayer online ("MMO") game, supporting cross-platform data inheritance and interconnection, is this latest mobile game to integrate and be IRX rendering acceleration certified. When played leveraging the IRX rendering acceleration technology on a certified mobile device, JX3 Ultimate can be experienced with exceptionally smooth and detailed 120fps visual effects, together with low power consumption, freeing players to fully explore the game's vast and beautiful martial arts world.

JX3 Ultimate is the expanded, full-platform mobile version of JX3. Unlike creating a new mobile game based on existing IP, this game innovatively introduces a cross-platform data inheritance and connectivity model, allowing players to enjoy flagship-quality graphics that are comparable to the PC version anytime, anywhere on a mobile device. Replicating a PC-based visual gaming experience on a mobile device poses multiple technical challenges due to the disparity of available graphics, processing and power resources between the respective platforms. In order to achieve an immersive, PC-like gaming experience, mobile versions of games require high-frame-rate and higher picture quality, while simultaneously addressing the power consumption typically associated with increased visual processing.

With the shared goal of providing players the ultimate mobile gaming experience, Pixelworks collaborated with the JX3 Ultimate technical team to achieve the optimal balance of visual quality and performance, as well as power consumption. With the integration of IRX rendering acceleration technology, the GPU on certified smartphones can render display content at lower frame rates and resolution, reducing overall power consumption while still achieving stable and smooth 120fps high-resolution visual performance. Additionally, the game's technical team incorporated optimized display modes to meet the needs of different players. Within the game settings interface, players can enable "IRX Rendering Acceleration 120fps" to activate and simultaneously enjoy a high visual quality, high-frame-rate and low-power gaming experience. Activating IRX rendering acceleration significantly enhances the GPU's rendering capabilities, making the towering pines and cypress trees and the misty mountains that are intrinsic to JX3 Ultimate more exquisite. In addition to improved visual stability and smoothness, characters' facial features are more defined and detailed with each character's movements appearing seamless. IRX rendering acceleration also enhances the visual sense of depth, whether running, jumping or releasing skills in battle, players are drawn into a more immersive gaming experience.

"As a benchmark in the genre, JX3 has built a vibrant wuxia world over the past 15 years and captured the wuxia aspirations of a countless number of players," said JX3 Ultimate project team of Seasun. "Building on this foundation, JX3 Ultimate continues to pioneer and innovate with upgraded content and technology, narrowing the rendering capability gap between smartphone- and PC-based gaming. This collaboration with Pixelworks to integrate IRX rendering acceleration technology further enhances mobile game performance, overall game quality and provides players with a richer and more colorful gaming experience."

"From single-platform to cross-platform, we have witnessed classic games like JX3 Ultimate persistently strive and successfully innovate the wuxia genre," said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "For players, high-quality game content, diverse gameplay and innovative technical iterations are always crucial for delivering an immersive gaming experience. Through our partnership with JX3 Ultimate to implement IRX rendering technology, we aim to eliminate the performance bottlenecks associated with transitioning from PC to mobile platforms and redefine the mobile gaming experience, enhancing the visual performance of the game and providing players with a breathtaking wuxia world."

About Seasun Games

Seasun Games is a leading international online games developer focuses on creating high quality games/game engines that push the boundaries of player experience in action entertainment. As a sanctuary for gamers, Seasun Games continuously innovates and advances. The company excels in various genres including wuxia, science fiction, anime, simulation, and sandbox, while also venturing in other creative forms like films, and trendy toys, aiming to express the core spirit of the Chinese people and bring joy to gamers around the globe.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. In July 2023, Pixelworks announced its new IRX gaming experience brand. As a brand targeted at smartphone users, IRX is grounded on Pixelworks' profound visual processing and rendering technologies coupling with in-depth tuning services with consideration on games' characteristic. This combination leverages Pixelworks' expertise to optimize the performance and display quality for various mobile games, thus providing end users with unparalleled mobile gaming experiences.

