PL-Universe Makes European Debut at Hannover Messe 2026 with Advanced Embodied AI Robotics

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PL-Universe Robotics

Apr 25, 2026, 11:07 ET

HANNOVER, Germany, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannover Messe 2026, the world's premier industrial trade fair, officially concluded in Germany yesterday. Marking its first major European showcase, PL-Universe Robotics presented industrial-grade embodied AI robotic solutions, highlighting cutting-edge smart manufacturing innovations from China for European industry professionals.

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20260425152757_437_314

Throughout the exhibition, PL-Universe's booth drew strong interest from European industry visitors. The team delivered live on-site demonstrations of flexible manufacturing workflows, showcasing how its solutions—equipped with autonomous perception, real-time decision-making and high-precision operation—address key industrial challenges such as inflexible traditional manufacturing models.

To meet the demands of the European industrial market, these solutions have demonstrated remarkable application effects: they achieve an absolute positioning accuracy of ±0.05mm, ensuring high-precision industrial manufacturing; meanwhile, they enable line changes in seconds, reducing production changeover and commissioning time by 90%, cutting line change costs by 80%, and boosting the yield rate to over 99%. These advantages significantly improve production efficiency and product consistency, fully meeting modern manufacturing's core needs for flexibility and intelligence.

Ge Jin, President of PL-Universe Robotics, attended the "Invest in China" forum during the event. She noted that ProWhite, the company's industrial embodied AI robot, is engineered for real-world industrial deployment, enabling cost-effective flexible production and accelerating digital transformation for manufacturers.

This successful debut at Hannover Messe establishes a solid foundation for the brand's European expansion. Moving forward, PL-Universe Robotics will strengthen local partnerships and deliver robust, factory-grade intelligent manufacturing solutions for enterprises across Europe.

PL-Universe Robotics, founded in January 2025 and headquartered in Suzhou, China, is a pioneering provider of embodied AI solutions across multiple scenarios, specializing in the development and practical applications of embodied AI robots. It has already mass-produced and delivered its first self-developed industrial-grade universal embodied robot — PL-Universe ProWhite. Leveraging the pioneering SDPAA architecture, which breaks through scenario adaptation barriers, it collaborates with leading clients in industrial sectors such as 3C electronics and automotive manufacturing. In November 2025, PL-Universe Robotics entered an exclusive global online sales partnership with JD.com, planning to collaborate on product distribution, overseas market development, and service system integration.

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