PL-Universe Launches World's First Submillimeter Data Acquisition Solution for Physical AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PL-Universe Robotics, an ecosystem partner of MagicLab, officially launched AcCI (Accuracy-Closed-loop Integration) at the MagicLab CONNECT Global Embodied Intelligence Innovation Summit yesterday. As the world's first fusion-based, high-precision data acquisition solution, AcCI is designed to bridge the critical "data gap" currently hindering the large-scale industrial adoption of Physical AI.

Solving the "Data Scarcity" in Precision Manufacturing

AcCI (Accuracy-Closed-loop Integration)high-precision data acquisition solution

As the era of Physical AI unfolds, high-quality data has become the "new infrastructure" driving robotic evolution. However, industrial applications face a fundamental bottleneck: a severe shortage of submillimeter-level precision data that existing collection methods cannot provide.

"Embodied AI robots must move beyond laboratories and into real-world industrial environments to empower high-value production lines," said Ge Jin, President of PL-Universe Robotics. "AcCI provides the highest-quality 'fuel' for Physical AI, enabling standardized, mass-producible data workflows that are essential for large-scale deployment."

Technical Breakthroughs: Submillimeter Multimodal Fusion

Centered on "Human natural operational logic," AcCI integrates three core teleoperation technologies—VR, Leader-Follower Control, and Joystick—to ensure data quality at the source.

Key features of AcCI architecture include:

Multidimensional Data Capture: Collects essential physical interaction data, including robot arm dynamics, 31-point end-effector tactile sensing, RGB-D vision, and eye-gaze tracking.

High-Precision Teleoperation: Fuses VR and Leader-Follower Control to achieve submillimeter-level multimodal data collection, setting a new industry benchmark for accuracy.

Data Management: Supports a full-stack pipeline covering edge-side collection, cloud-based annotation, and automated training data production.

Model Closed Loop: Supports both Imitation Learning (IL) and Reinforcement Learning (RL), featuring human intervention for bias correction to form a continuous data-model evolution loop.

Proven Industrial Impact

The launch of AcCI marks a strategic milestone in building a global industrial intelligent ecosystem. To date, PL-Universe Robotics has successfully deployed over 10 use cases across the 3C electronics, automotive, and semiconductor industries. Its robotic solutions currently hold industry records for precision, performing complex submillimeter-level operations on live factory production lines.

Moving forward, PL-Universe Robotics will leverage AcCI as a core pillar to reshape global industrial data collection standards. By collaborating with global partners, the company aims to drive the digital and intelligent transformation of the global manufacturing landscape.

About PL-Universe Robotics

Founded in January 2025 and headquartered in Suzhou, China, PL-Universe Robotics is dedicated to the R&D and real-world deployment of embodied AI. The company has successfully mass-produced and delivered its flagship industrial-grade universal embodied AI robot — ProWhite. Driven by its proprietary data acquisition solutions and a cutting-edge VLA architecture, PL-Universe collaborates with industry leaders across the automotive and consumer electronics (3C) sectors. In November 2025, PL-Universe established an exclusive global online partnership with JD.com to accelerate global distribution, market expansion, and integrated service systems.

SOURCE PL-Universe Robotics