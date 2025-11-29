Poggio ai Santi Luxury Boutique Hotel - Where the Tuscan Coast Meets the Mediterranean Light

Poggio ai Santi is part of this coastal world. Set on a hillside above San Vincenzo, it is one of the rare places where the beauty of the Tuscan countryside meets the luminosity of the Mediterranean. From the property, the sea appears like a vast silver horizon, while behind us rise olive groves, Mediterranean macchia, and the gentle rhythm of the coastal hills. It is a landscape where sea air and country scents meet naturally.

Even fewer people know that Bolgheri, home to some of Italy's greatest wines—Sassicaia, Ornellaia, Masseto—is only twelve kilometres from Poggio ai Santi. These celebrated wines were born on this very coastline. Their exceptional character comes from a unique combination: the reflection of the sea's light on the vineyards, an exceptional southwest exposure, and soils shaped by ancient marine deposits. This marriage of land and sea allows Bolgheri to produce wines of remarkable elegance and depth.

Poggio ai Santi shares this same microclimate. The coast enjoys mild winters, with temperatures similar to southern Sardinia. For our guests, this means that Poggio ai Santi is a refuge of light and tranquillity all year round, offering winter walks, peaceful landscapes, and the calm beauty of the Mediterranean, away from the busy summer months.

Our philosophy is simple: authenticity, space, and harmony with nature. Suites open onto private gardens or terraces, the air carries the scent of herbs and sea breeze, and the landscape invites relaxation and contemplation. At our restaurant, Il Sale, many ingredients come directly from the estate or from trusted local producers, expressing the flavours of both coast and countryside.

Poggio ai Santi is not only a place to stay—it is an invitation to discover a lesser-known Tuscany: luminous, maritime, agricultural, and deeply authentic. Here, the sea and the hills belong to the same horizon.

