Pole Star Global launches Maritime Transparency Index -- turning 25 years of maritime intelligence into instant vessel and voyage risk verdicts

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pole Star Global, a world leader in maritime intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions, today announced the launch of the Maritime Transparency Index (MTI) — a machine learning-powered risk scoring system that transforms maritime compliance from complexity into clarity.

MTI assigns vessels, voyages, and associated parties transparent scores from 0 (Hard Dark) to 5 (Transparent), distilling complex vessel histories, ownership structures, and behavioral anomalies into credit-style ratings that compliance teams, port authorities, and ship owners can act on immediately.

Credit ratings for maritime risk

Similar to financial credit ratings, MTI delivers intuitive risk assessment through a 0-5 scoring scale that compliance and financial teams immediately understand. The proprietary machine learning algorithm analyzes 40,000+ vessels on a quarterly basis — representing 80% of the active commercial fleet — transforming complex vessel behavior, ownership patterns, and operational history into a single, actionable intelligence layer.

MTI's comprehensive scoring model evaluates maritime risk across three distinct transparency pillars:

Vessel Score — Historical and structural risk indicators including vessel age, ownership transitions, flag changes, sanctions history, port detentions, and recorded deficiencies. Identifies vessels with opaque or high-risk operational histories.

Vessel Position — Analysis of reporting gaps and spoofing activity collected via a mesh of vessel position data including AIS. Evaluates the number of such events, total gap time, number of spoofing events, and other behavioral indicators essential to understanding vessel conduct when underway.

Voyage Score — Behavioral anomalies including port call patterns, time in port, ship-to-ship transfers, slow steaming, unexplained delays, and geographic risk exposure. Critical for detecting suspicious activities during transit.

Machine learning algorithms detect flag hopping, AIS manipulation, dark vessel activity, ownership changes, and deceptive shipping practices automatically — delivering timely intelligence as vessels and behaviors change.

Multi-sector applications

Flag State Administrators leverage MTI to prioritize registry oversight by identifying high-risk vessels requiring immediate inspection. MTI scores enable data-driven intervention strategies and demonstrate registry commitment to international compliance standards.

Port State Control Officers focus inspection resources on vessels with low transparency scores. Pre-arrival risk assessment reduces port congestion while increasing detection of non-compliant vessels and sanctioned activity.

Sanctions Compliance Teams layer transparency scoring with sanctions screening for enhanced due diligence. Low MTI scores trigger deeper investigation into ownership structures, voyage patterns, and associated party relationships.

Shipping Companies — beneficial owners, vessel operators, and managers — leverage high MTI scores to unlock premium charter rates, reduce insurance premiums, minimize port delays, and differentiate fleets in competitive markets requiring validated transparency.

Executive comment

Saleem Khan, Chief Data & Analytics Officer of Pole Star Global, commented:

"Maritime Transparency Index represents a fundamental shift in how the industry approaches vessel risk assessment. By combining machine learning and advanced analytics with 25 years of maritime intelligence expertise, we've created a tool that's as powerful as it is simple to use. MTI applies credit-style scoring to maritime operations, transforming complex data patterns into clear, actionable scores that give compliance teams, flag states, and ship owners a common language for transparency. What once required hours of analysis now takes seconds, enabling our customers to make faster, more informed decisions while reducing exposure to sanctioned vessels and deceptive shipping practices."

About Pole Star Global

Founded in 1998, Pole Star Global is a leading provider of maritime intelligence and regulatory technology solutions, supporting governments, shipowners, and financial institutions in achieving safety, security, and compliance at sea. Pole Star's products deliver vessel monitoring, sanctions screening, AI-driven analytics, and data services to over 1,200 organisations worldwide. Headquartered in London, Pole Star operates offices across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Visit www.polestarglobal.com

