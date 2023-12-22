Pooling the Wisdom of Five Continents - The First Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development Opens in Fuzhou, Fujian Province

News provided by

Global Times

22 Dec, 2023, 02:24 ET

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Global Times: In the depths of a dedicated heart, there persists a profound love for the homeland. More than 60 million Chinese are working and living overseas, contributing to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. On the morning of December 20, the First China Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development, co-hosted by the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and People's Government of Fujian Province, opened in Fuzhou, Fujian Province.

Continue Reading
The opening ceremony (Photo: Huang Dongyi from People's Daily Online)
The opening ceremony (Photo: Huang Dongyi from People's Daily Online)

Themed "Pooling the Wisdom of Overseas Chinese Talent to Fulfil the Chinese Dream", the conference is committed to creating a national-level platform that brings together overseas Chinese to reconnect with their roots, embrace new ideas and forge a consensus, thereby pooling their collective wisdom for further development. Based in Fujian and serving the entire nation and the globe, the conference has extended invitations to Beijing Municipality, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Suzhou Municipality as guests of honor. Efforts have been made to establish several significant platforms: a policy release platform concerning relevant industries and talents, an interaction platform for overseas Chinese professionals, a display platform for academic and innovative results of overseas Chinese, and a match making platform between overseas Chinese talent projects and capital resources. The ultimate goal is to leverage the advantages in talents resources and wisdom of overseas Chinese to collaboratively outline the blueprint for future development.

More than 1,000 guests from 37 countries and regions across five continents attended the opening ceremony. Among them were overseas Chinese experts and technical talents, overseas professional associations, overseas Chinese businessmen, key technology societies, overseas Chinese youth entrepreneurs, as well as representatives from domestic sci-tech parks, enterprises, research institutions, and high-end think tanks.

The conference is scheduled to last until December 22, with four industrial matchmaking events, two technology competitions, four thematic forums, one exhibition, three supporting activities, and two promotions for guests of honor. Focusing on strategic emerging industries such as new energy and materials, artificial intelligence, marine economy, and biological medicine, these events aim to facilitate effective connections between projects and talent resources across government bodies, enterprises, and universities. Moreover, the "Pooling Overseas Chinese Wisdom" series of activities will involve technological elites from around the world to participate in competitive events, so as to discover and nurture international and highly skilled technical talents.

SOURCE Global Times

Also from this source

Global Times: Fujian 'boat dwellers' chart new hope-filled path ashore amid China's modernization process

"This is my treasure!" A yellowed newspaper has been carefully preserved in a ziplock bag by Lin Caizeng, a fisherman from Xiapu county, East China's ...

Global Times: Xi's leadership steers Chinese economy toward high-quality development in 2023

In mid-December 2022, after China started to ease COVID-19 restrictions that had lasted for three years, the world keenly anticipated a swift and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.