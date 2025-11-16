Post Malone To Perform Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show During Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/the-salvation-army/9358652-en-the-salvation-army-red-kettle-kickoff-dallas-cowboys-post-malone

Now in its 29th year, the Red Kettle Kickoff is a Texas-sized Cowboys tradition for one of the largest, longest-running annual fundraisers of its kind. The iconic halftime show issues a rallying cry to donate to The Salvation Army's work in communities nationwide.

With his Texas roots, the halftime show is more than a performance for Malone. When he was young, Malone's family moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex after his father, Rich Post, took a job with the Dallas Cowboys as the assistant director of food and beverage at AT&T Stadium and remained close with the Gene and Jerry Jones family and the Cowboys organization.

"I'm from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years," said Post Malone. "It's a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people."

"The Red Kettle Campaign is more than a tradition — it's a lifeline," said Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairman for The Salvation Army. "Every ring of a bell is a reminder that small acts of generosity can spark real joy. We're proud to stand with The Salvation Army once again and are so excited for our biggest fan, Post Malone, to share his immense talent and energy with fans nationwide."

As the nation's largest private provider of social services, The Salvation Army operates more than 7,400 centers across the country, uniquely positioning the organization to address local needs with programs tailored to each community. Relying on the generosity of public support, The Salvation Army provides food, housing, and a range of other services year-round to nearly 28 million people.

"For nearly three decades, the Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones family have been dedicated partners to The Salvation Army," said Commissioner Merle Heatwole, national commander of The Salvation Army in the United States. "Their unwavering commitment has helped bring hope and care to our most vulnerable neighbors, and we're deeply thankful to Post Malone for helping us kick off the holiday season."

This year, the need is great. Both traditionally vulnerable populations and those facing new and unexpected hardships are especially impacted as economic uncertainty continues.

Every donation stays in the community in which it's given to provide help and hope for those in need. Donations of every amount contribute to creating a powerful and lasting impact.

The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:

Donate cash, coins, or checks at any Red Kettle.

Give a one-time or monthly sustaining gift at Give.SalvationArmyUSA.org.

Make a digital donation at the Red Kettle via Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo.

Contribute cryptocurrency donations, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other supported tokens, through the secure Engiven platform at SalvationArmyUSA.org.

Volunteer to ring the bell at a Red Kettle by registering at RegisterToRing.com.

To learn more, give help, or get help, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 28 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 7,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

About the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation

In the area of community service, the mission of the Dallas Cowboys and Jones Family Foundation is built upon the philosophy of helping those who don't have the strength, resources, or means to help themselves, with a primary focus on a partnership with The Salvation Army. Because the Cowboys organization has enjoyed immense and unprecedented success, the Jones family feels a very strong obligation to take the visibility, energy, and celebrity of one of the world's most powerful sports franchises and channel these dynamic forces toward the bigger purpose of making a difference. Recognized as one of the world's most generous families, the Joneses enlist the talents, skills, and resources of all the Cowboys players, coaches, cheerleaders, and members of the organization to provide a unique and cutting-edge approach to community outreach. More information about the Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation can be found at https://www.dallascowboys.com.

About Post Malone

A 9x diamond-certified global superstar, Dallas, TX artist POST MALONE regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Most recently, Post released his debut country album, F-1 Trillion which landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Ahead of the album, Post released "Guy For That" featuring Luke Combs, "Pour Me A Drink" featuring Blake Shelton and mega-smash "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen. Upon release of "I Had Some Help" it landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying "the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020" and remained at #1 for six consecutive weeks. The critically acclaimed F-1 Trillion, and collaborations with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, earned Post 8 2025 GRAMMY® nominations. This past spring, Post headlined Coachella before hitting the road on his "Big Ass Stadium" tour, following his record-breaking F-1 Trillion Tour last fall. In 2026 he will headline Stagecoach.

Post's catalog features diamond certified hits including "rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage]", "I Fall Apart", "Psycho" [feat. Ty Dolla $ign], "White Iverson", "Better Now","Congratulations" [feat. Quavo], "Circles" and "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)," which became the highest-certified single in RIAA history reaching double diamond. It became the first song to ever achieve this status, netting the biggest single of his generation. As the writer or co-writer of all of his songs, Post Malone is one of our generation's literary geniuses.

