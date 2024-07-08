POWERCHINA's Gribo-Popoli Hydropower Station Announces Connection to Grid and Commencement of Commercial Operations

Green Energy Cooperation Deepens Between China and The Republic of Cote d'Ivoire

BEIJING, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Construction Corporation of China ("POWERCHINA" or "the Company") announced that the first unit of the Gribo-Popoli Hydropower Station project on the Sassandra River in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire's Soubre province, constructed by the Company, successfully completed a 72-hour trial operation on June 5, 2024, achieving grid connection and power generation ahead of schedule and officially entering commercial operations. This success will expedite economic and social development in Cote d'Ivoire by balancing income and expenditure in the power sector, significantly improving the livelihoods of residents.

Gribo-Popoli Hydropower Station Project is located downstream from the POWERCHINA-completed Soubre Hydropower Station. It is the second power station undertaken by the Company along the quickly developed Sassandra River Basin. The power station is equipped with three cross-flow units with a total installed capacity of 112.9MW and a storage capacity of 82 million cubic meters. The dam is 4.2 kilometers long with a maximum height of approximately 18.58 meters. Since the project officially started in August 2021, the on-site team has overcome multiple challenges and successfully promoted the implementation of the project, adding clean electricity to Cote d'Ivoire.

Once put into full operation, the Gribo-Popoli Hydropower Station project will further exert huge economic and social benefits. The project will help Cote d'Ivoire achieve its dual carbon emission reduction goals and generate additional energy to support neighboring countries. By providing surplus electricity, the country will enhance its role as a key energy provider in West Africa, benefiting the entire region.

Gribo-Popoli Hydropower Station General Manager, Mr. Noumory Sidibe, commented: "This is a key project in the implementation of Cote d'Ivoire's clean energy development strategy that will make a positive contribution to the expansion of the country's power supply and foreign exports." Governor KONE also expressed satisfaction with the project's progress, noting that the completion of the Gribo-Popoli Hydropower Station will make Soubre Province a source of pride for the entire nation.

The Gribo-Popoli project integrates deeply with the local community, focusing on large-scale construction and providing significant assistance. The project team has repaired roads and built primary schools, fostering close ties with residents. The repaired road section, crucial for its high traffic, connects St. Mary's medical Clinic and the Total Energy gas station. Previously severely damaged, the repair has greatly enhanced convenience and safety for the community.

Looking ahead, POWERCHINA is continuing to bring more clean energy to the African region and achieve mutually beneficial results in an increased number of areas.

About POWERCHINA

Founded in 2011, Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA) is a leading construction group specializing in investment and financing, planning and design, engineering construction, equipment manufacturing, and operation management. The company ranked 105th among the Fortune 500 in the year 2023.

