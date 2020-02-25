PowerObjects and Jyske Bank Partner on Dynamics 365 Expansion Project

Jyske Bank, one of the largest banks in Denmark, taps PowerObjects to bring Dynamics to the retail side of the business

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jyske Bank and PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company are pleased to announce their partnership on a major Microsoft Dynamics 365 expansion initiative. Jyske Bank is currently running Dynamics across several business units and possesses a strong inhouse Dynamics competency that supports their current and future CRM solutions. Their latest objective is to bring Dynamics to retail banking, specifically their branches, for the first time. To accomplish this, Jyske Bank sought a partner who could augment their inhouse capabilities and accelerate the integration process with proven best practices. PowerObjects' suite of Financial Services accelerators for Dynamics 365 was attractive, and their commitment to training and education sealed it.

"We were drawn to PowerObjects for several reasons," says Jens Christian Hansen, Vice-President, Digital Solutions and Processes, Jyske Bank. "Their differentiators included extensive industry experience, strong capabilities around Dynamics education, and perhaps most importantly, banking-specific IP that will greatly speed up our process of creating the solution for our retail division."

The partnership is somewhat unique for PowerObjects given the breadth of Jyske Bank's on-staff Dynamics acumen. "With all the inhouse Dynamics 365 knowledge already in place," says Mikkel Kinnerup, Regional Sales Director, PowerObjects, "Jyske Bank is perfectly positioned for us to be able to jump right in and use our own industry specific IP to accelerate the dialogue with the retail division and form the right scope for the implementation. The typical learning curve associated with a new client simply doesn't exist here – Jyske Bank's knowledge base combined with our technology means we'll be able to accelerate an implementation significantly."

Despite its strong inhouse competency, integrating Dynamics in a retail setting is new to Jyske Bank, so they needed a partner committed to education, knowledge transfer, and training. PowerObjects' mission aligned perfectly. "Education is a key pillar of our success at PowerObjects," says Kristoffer Vad, PowerObjects' Regional Solution Director, "so it is a true pleasure being able to flex our training muscle with such a talented group of inhouse developers who are anxious to extend their own capabilities to the retail side of the house."

The contract between Jyske Bank and PowerObjects was cemented in the closing weeks of 2019 and work is already underway.

SOURCE PowerObjects, An HCL Technologies Company

