Precisely Advances Agentic-Ready Data with a New AI Agent, Data Product Marketplace, and MCP-Enabled APIs

Latest Data Integrity Suite enhancements help organizations build, share, and use trusted data across AI-driven workflows and analytics

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced new capabilities in its Data Integrity Suite to help organizations build, share, and use Agentic-Ready Data, the highest quality data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives across the enterprise. The release introduces a Data Integration Agent that joins the Gio™ AI Assistant, a data product marketplace integrated into the Data Integrity Suite through a partnership with Huwise, and expanded APIs now accessible through a Precisely-hosted MCP (Model Context Protocol) server.

Most enterprises are eager to move from AI experimentation to full implementation, yet inconsistent, non-compliant, and siloed data continues to be a bottleneck to forward progress. The latest enhancements to the Precisely Data Integrity Suite address these challenges by helping organizations build reliable data pipelines, publish trusted data products, and make contextualized data directly usable by AI systems and automated workflows.

The latest enhancements to the Precisely Data Integrity Suite include:

Data Integration Agent helps teams design and configure data replication pipelines by handling setup, schema mapping, and validation tasks – reducing manual effort, improving consistency, and accelerating time-to-value. This agent joins the previously announced Gio AI Assistant and a growing collection of specialized AI agents for data quality, enrichment, and more.

helps teams design and configure data replication pipelines by handling setup, schema mapping, and validation tasks – reducing manual effort, improving consistency, and accelerating time-to-value. This agent joins the previously announced Gio AI Assistant and a growing collection of specialized AI agents for data quality, enrichment, and more. Data Product Marketplace, available through a partnership with Huwise, the leading provider of data marketplace solutions, enables organizations to publish and share trusted data products for internal and external use, so teams can reuse high-integrity data across the business, collaborate with partners, and power analytics and AI without rebuilding data for each project.

available through a partnership with Huwise, the leading provider of data marketplace solutions, enables organizations to publish and share trusted data products for internal and external use, so teams can reuse high-integrity data across the business, collaborate with partners, and power analytics and AI without rebuilding data for each project. New APIs for Data Integration, Data Quality, and Data Catalog provide programmatic control over data pipelines, quality rules, and metadata – enabling automation and integration into AI-driven workflows.

provide programmatic control over data pipelines, quality rules, and metadata – enabling automation and integration into AI-driven workflows. The Precisely-hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server extends the Data Integrity Suite APIs, enabling AI agents and tools to securely discover, access, and use these capabilities without custom integrations. This builds on Precisely's previously released MCP server, which focused on location intelligence and data enrichment APIs.

"Data product marketplaces only deliver value when the data in them can be trusted," said Franck Carassus, Co-founder & CEO, North America, Huwise. "Our partnership with Precisely brings data integrity and data product sharing together in one place—so organizations can publish, reuse, and share high-quality data with confidence across teams and partners, and accelerate AI initiatives."

Together, the capabilities in the latest Data Integrity Suite release give organizations a more direct, governed path from raw data to Agentic-Ready Data. With expanded APIs, a Precisely-hosted MCP Server, new agent capabilities, and a governed data product marketplace, teams can use trusted data across applications and AI workflows, without the custom engineering and manual prep that typically slow AI initiatives.

For example, one of the user's data consumers can now ask a natural-language question like 'What are the quality scores for our customer records?' directly through an MCP-compatible client and receive the information without writing custom API calls or routing the request through a data engineering team.

"Organizations are eager to scale AI, but data readiness remains the biggest obstacle," said Matt Waxman, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. "With the latest release of the Data Integrity Suite and our partnership with Huwise for the Data Product Marketplace, we are helping customers turn their data into a trusted, reusable asset that can directly power AI applications and agent-driven workflows."

To learn more about the latest updates and see how Precisely is helping organizations prepare their data for AI, visit our website.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

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