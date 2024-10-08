Precisely Advances Data Integrity Foundation to Power Data Management at Scale

Common foundation enables interoperability of Precisely Data Integrity Suite services to accelerate delivery of trusted data for analytics and AI initiatives

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced significant enhancements to its Precisely Data Integrity Suite during its Trust '24 Data Integrity Summit in Philadelphia. The Data Integrity Foundation that drives the Data Integrity Suite is now expanded to include a new connector framework, advanced data catalog, hybrid execution agents, workflow orchestration, AI-driven intelligence, and more. In addition, Precisely improves the performance of the Data Integrity Suite's user experience and introduces a new Developer Portal to deliver tools and resources that enable developers to build data integrity into their applications.

The latest advancements in the Data Integrity Foundation significantly streamline the services in the Precisely Data Integrity Suite. Image depicts the advanced data catalog which provides a high-performance, searchable metadata repository designed to surface insights about data, monitor its health, and visualize data relationships, lineage, and business impact.

"The advancements in the Data Integrity Foundation significantly streamline the services in the Data Integrity Suite," said Chris Hall, Chief Product Officer, Precisely. "By eliminating the complexities associated with integrating, configuring, and maintaining multiple solutions, the Suite reduces costs and resource requirements, enabling data teams to focus on driving strategic analytics and AI initiatives. The Data Integrity Suite's unified and accelerated user experience enables our customers to drive deeper engagement with their data and sets the stage for new and innovative approaches to business problems."

The Data Integrity Foundation powers the interoperable SaaS services of the Data Integrity Suite. Key elements of the newly expanded Foundation include:

Comprehensive Data and Metadata Connectors provide a common framework for centrally managing and reusing any connection across all Data Integrity Suite services, reducing the complexity of managing multiple connections and saving time and resources.

provide a common framework for centrally managing and reusing any connection across all Data Integrity Suite services, reducing the complexity of managing multiple connections and saving time and resources. Advanced Data Catalog shared by all Data Integrity Suite services provides a high-performance, searchable metadata repository designed to surface insights about data, monitor its health, and visualize data relationships, lineage, and business impact.

shared by all Data Integrity Suite services provides a high-performance, searchable metadata repository designed to surface insights about data, monitor its health, and visualize data relationships, lineage, and business impact. AI-driven Intelligence has expanded to proactively detect data errors, send alerts, and automate data cleansing, validation, and business rule generation. Intelligence also accelerates data integrity pipeline development by providing smart recommendations for next steps and data enrichment options to reduce the time spent manually managing data.

In addition, the Foundation provides the flexibility to run and tune multiple AI models for different use cases while centrally managing those models to ease security and compliance concerns.

Workflow Orchestration enables Data Integrity Suite users to design, manage, and automate tasks from one central place, reducing costs, minimizing human errors, and fostering collaboration between technical and business teams.

enables Data Integrity Suite users to design, manage, and automate tasks from one central place, reducing costs, minimizing human errors, and fostering collaboration between technical and business teams. Hybrid Execution Agents securely run data integrity processes and pipelines wherever data lives, enabling customers to choose between the control of on-premises environments and the elasticity and scalability of the cloud while porting and reusing processes as data environments change.

"In our ongoing commitment to make data easy to discover, understand, and use reliably, we are procuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite," said Zachary Decent, Data Governance & Quality Manager, Enterprise Data Management at UK Power Networks, providing power to a quarter of the UK's population. "This move signifies our dedication to fostering Data Best Practice principles, leveraging this platform to offer stakeholders an enriched experience through a comprehensive data catalog, with clearly defined data responsibilities and robust quality monitoring mechanisms."

Precisely has also implemented significant user experience performance enhancements in the Data Integrity Suite, reducing the time needed to perform basic functions, such as data quality rule reuse, where time was reduced by 77%. Additionally, Precisely has introduced its new Precisely Data Integrity Suite Developer Portal. The portal provides developer-friendly tools and resources that enable the creation of powerful applications with built-in data integrity capabilities like address geocoding and data enrichment. The Developer Portal is a central resource for information on Precisely API products and updates.

Learn more about the Precisely Data Integrity Suite and the enhanced Data Integrity Foundation or register for the virtual Trust '24 event on October 15 – 16 to hear more from Chris Hall on the latest data integrity innovations.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and strategy services to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

