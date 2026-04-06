Primark Continues Texas Expansion Opening at North East Mall on April 30

The Irish Retailer Brings its Value Fashion to the Lonestar State Opening its Fifth Texas Store

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international clothing retailer that offers unbeatable quality fashion at value prices, today announced it will open its location at North East Mall in Hurst, Texas on April 30 at 11am. This comes at the heels of two recent openings in the state at Katy Mills in Katy, Texas and Grapevine Mills in Grapevine, Texas late last year, and joins stores in El Paso and McAllen.

Spanning more than 30,000 square feet, the new Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area store will provide even more locals Primark's affordable, quality style for the whole family. The store will meet Texas shoppers' demand for a one stop shop, with trending fashions, everyday essentials and amazing gifts and travel finds, all without breaking the bank. With women's denim starting at $12, men's tees at $5, and girl's and boy's button downs at $9, at Primark you can shop for the whole family for less than $50. Texas fans can even find their favorite Cowboys and Mavericks gear through Primark's collaborations with the NFL and NBA, all starting at $16.

"Primark loves Texas and we are so excited for our newest store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Shoppers across the state have shown us just how necessary a new, fashion-forward, value option in their communities is, and we look forward to meeting that need for families in Hurst," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. "Whether you've shopped in one of our other Texas locations or you are brand new to Primark – we can't wait to welcome you in to discover fashion for the entire family at prices for any budget."

Primark is celebrating their grand opening at The North East Mall in signature Primark style with a party! Shoppers can enjoy live music from a local DJ, exciting giveaways, and delicious local treats for the first people in line (first come, first served.) RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/share/1DwYnaN686/

In preparation for the opening, Primark's Talent Acquisition team is searching for retail colleagues to fill full- and part-time roles. All available roles can be viewed and applied for on the Primark Careers Site and successful applicants can look forward to Primark's competitive salary, with sales associate base pay starting at $15.00 an hour and $0.50 per hour increases at 6 months and 12 months of continued employment.

To help shoppers find what they're looking for at North East Mall, Primark's website allows customers to browse its product offerings and check which products are available in their local store. To check it out, please visit: www.primark.com. Shoppers can also sign up here to get email updates on Primark's latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.

About Primark

Primark was founded on a mission that everyone deserves to look and feel good – without paying more. We stand for great value without compromise, offering affordable fashion and everyday essentials that are made to last. Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark is now an international fashion retailer with more than 480 stores across 19 countries in Europe, the US and the Middle East, employing more than 80,000 colleagues. Millions of shoppers trust Primark every week for everything from everyday essentials like t-shirts and socks, to the latest fashion trends – all at unbeatable prices.

Primark is built on a belief and passion for physical stores – helping to bring high streets and retail centers to life and creating joyful, social experiences. The company is focused on driving positive change by giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. More information can be found here.

SOURCE Primark